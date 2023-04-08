5 Most Expensive Clothing and Accessory Items Kate Middleton Has Worn So Far This Year

Kate Middleton is one of the most stylish members of the British royal family. Here’s a look at some of her most expensive clothing and accessory items so far this year.

Teal St. Patrick’s Day shoes

Price: $675

The Princess of Wales wore a teal outfit for St. Patrick’s Day 2023. Her ensemble included a calf-length teal coat (from designer Catherine Walker & Co) and teal heels. This was a meaningful day because it was her first time as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards. King Charles bestowed this title upon her back in December 2022.

One detail you might be curious about is the price of Kate’s shoes. Her teal heels are reportedly from Gianvito Rossi. As of this writing the shoes cost $675.

Navy floral suit

Price: $4,190

As of this writing, the floral Erdem suit retails for $4,190. The jacket is $2,495, and the skirt is $1,695. Kate’s suit is from Erdem’s 2023 pre-fall collection, so it won’t be available to the public until August.

The jewelry Kate wore during the Commonwealth Day service has special meaning. She wore the Three Feathers Brooch, which has been part of the royal family’s jewelry collection for many generations. The feather design is a symbol for the Prince of Wales, and it represents the ties to the royal family. The brooch, which features diamonds, emeralds, and sapphires, was given to Princess Alexandra by the Ladies of North Wales in 1863.

Bahrain pearl drop earrings

Estimated worth: $10,500

The Bahrain pearl drop earrings have an estimated worth of $10,500. Kate has worn the earrings during many royal engagements. She was first seen wearing the earrings in 2016 during a Remembrance Sunday service. The following year, she wore them during the opening day of Royal Ascot. Kate has also worn the earrings during the 2019 Trooping the Colour, Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, and Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022.

Queen Mary’s emerald choker

Estimated worth: $20 million

Kate wore her green choker for the first time during the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The piece of jewelry, known as Queen Mary’s Emerald Choker, has an estimated worth of $20 million. Each diamond in the choker is about 10 carats.

The late Princess Diana wore the choker before Kate. Diana received the stunning piece as a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II. Before this, the choker was a gift to Queen Mary from the Delhi Durbar in 1911, reports Criss Cut magazine.

Kate Middleton’s diamond leek brooch

Estimated worth: $30,000

The Princess of Wales’ leek brooch is worth approximately $30,000, according to diamond expert Maxwell Stone (via Crisscut Magazine). Stone says Princess Diana also owned a replica of the leek brooch. Wearing the brooch was a way for Kate to honor the memory of both Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana during the St. David’s Day celebrations.

The leek brooch was designed for the late queen in 1960 and was presented to her by the Welsh Guards. She usually wore the brooch during royal engagements that included the Welsh Guards.

