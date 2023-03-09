5 of the Most Memorable Friendship Groups From K-Dramas

While love between a male and female lead in a K-drama is enjoyed, there is another type of love that fans adore. K-dramas like Twenty-Five Twenty-One display two fencing rivals who grow and become the closest of friends as they navigate life. Over the past couple of years, some K-dramas stole the show thanks to their memorable friendship groups and a bit of drama in between.

Kim Se-jeong and Seol In-ah as their best friend characters in ‘Business Proposal’ K-drama | via tvN

‘Business Proposal’ has Shin Ha-ri help her best friend ward of marriage suitors

Netflix and tvN’s Business Proposal K-drama became one of the top non-English series in 2022. Fans flocked to watch its boss-employee unsuspecting love story. The K-drama became well known for its comedy, steamy romance, and two main couples. But Business Proposal also had one of the best friendship duos.

The crux of the romance story begins because of Shin Ha-ri’s (Kim Se-jeong) loyalty to her best friend, chaebol heir Jin Young-seo (Seol In-ah). Understanding Young-seo’s annoyance with being set on blind dates by her father, they hatched a plan. Ha-ri would pose as her best friend during dates to repulse or drive away suitors. Sound like best friend behavior 101.

It just so happens that the last date in their agreement is with Ha-ri’s boss. As Business Proposal progresses, fans witness the inherent love the two friends have for each other despite coming from different social backgrounds. Anyone can relate to their comical fights, their favorite karaoke song, and the same bad habits when drunk. It just so happens that the two best friends fall in love with a pair of best friends.

Business Proposal is available on Netflix.

‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ has a grim reaper and an immortal understanding humanity together

The highly acclaimed K-drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God is also known as Goblin. It is one of the top fantasy storylines that many newbie fans first watch. While its story is emotional as an immortal globin looks for the prophesised Goblin bride who will save him, there is something even greater.

Goblin is often at the center of many comical memes thanks to the friendship between Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) and a grim reaper (Lee Dong-wook). As two immortals, the two characters profoundly understand each other. They also happen to be roommates. Throughout Goblin, fans cannot help but die of laughter over their childish antics together.

Often, one or the other becomes annoyed by the other’s incompetence. Fans often recall the iconic floating knives battle between the two. As Kim Shin falls in love, the grim reaper is his wingman, as they both are unclear about modern love and technology. The K-drama friendship also has a dark secret.

Goblin is available to stream on Viki.

The friendship group in ‘True Beauty’ K-drama goes through a rough patch

Regarding teen K-dramas, True Beauty has a bit of everything. Based on a webtoon, the story follows Im Joo-kyung (Moon Ga-young), who has been bullied in school for her looks. When her family moves back to their old neighborhood, she reinvents herself as a goddess using makeup. But fans will tear up when Joo-kyung becomes friends with Kang Soo-jin (Park Yoo-na) and Choi Soo-ah (Kang Min-ah).

They welcome her with open arms, and for the first time, Joo-kyung goes to karaoke, shopping, and eating rice cakes with friends she never had. But this K-drama friendship group has a secret. Joo-kyung fears they will leave her if they learn the truth about what is underneath her makeup. As True Beauty progresses, they develop a strong bond.

But the K-drama adds a curveball when Soo-jin realizes she has feelings for the male lead, who has feelings for Joo-kyung. True Beauty develops a bitter rivalry on behalf of Joo-kyung. But the love they shared as friends shines through in the finale.

True Beauty is available on Viki.

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ has one of K-drama’s most heartwarming friendships

The crux of Extraordinary Attorney Woo is about the challenges Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin) has faced as an attorney on the autism spectrum and in life. While the top of her class and gifted in criminal code, every law firm rejected her. When she joins Hanbada, she learns to navigate life inside and outside the courtroom.

While fans loved the emotional romance that Young-woo developed with Kang Tae-oh (Lee Jun-ho), there is another love story. The K-drama portrayed a profound friendship and love between Young-woo and Dong Geu-ra-mi (Joo Hyun-young). It becomes clear that few people can have a relationship with Woo, except Geu-ra-mi.

She is an employee at Young-woo’s favorite and only restaurant. Instead of shying away from her autism, Geu-ra-mi treats Young-woo as an equal and helps her understand the nuances of human interaction. Their friendship in Extraordinary Attorney Woo K-drama became infamous thanks to their unique handshake. It soon became mimicked by multiple fans and their own best friends. Throughout the K-drama, fans see how Geu-ra-mi pushes Young-woo to do what scares her.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is available on Netflix.

‘Hospital Playlist’ has the most recognized friendship groups in K-drama history

When it comes to K-drama friendship groups, fans immediately think about Hospital Playlist. The ‘Slice of Life’ medical K-drama centers on the relationship between five best friends since medical school. While studying different fields, they all developed a strong bond into adulthood and work at the same hospital. Fans fell in love with the comedic yet childish antics the five friends have with one another.

Lee Ik-jun (Jo Jung-suk), Ahn Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok), Kim Jun-wan (Jung Kyung-ho), Yang Seok-hyeong (Kim Dae-myung) and Chae Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do) have been by each others side for years. The K-drama catalogs their personal lives, careers, and friendship. In Hospital Playlist, they even meet once a week to jam as a cover band.

There are many comical scenes, like stopping Jun-wan and Song-hwa from inhaling their food before the others get to eat. Despite their different personalities, they support one another, even if it could lead to drastic life changes.

Hospital Playlist is available on Netflix.