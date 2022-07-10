5 New Shows to Get Excited to Watch After ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

For fans of genre television, Stranger Things Season 4 was one of the most-anticipated releases of 2022. Now that it’s over, many of them are looking to fill the Hawkins-shaped void the Netflix series has left behind. After all, it looks like it will be a while before Stranger Things Season 5 arrives. Fortunately, there are plenty of other new shows to look forward to.

‘Paper Girls’ – July 29 on Prime Video

Of all the new shows arriving on the heels of Stranger Things Season 4, Paper Girls boasts one of the closest release dates. The Prime Video series premieres on the platform on July 29, and it’s likely to appeal to those missing Hawkins.

Based on the comic series written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, this science-fiction adventure will follow four paper girls who get wrapped up in a conflict between groups of time-travelers. Judging by Prime Video’s trailer, the gang looks every bit as charming as El (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends. And did we mention the series is set on Halloween in the late ’80s?

That’s probably enough to sell most Stranger Things fans on this show. And if it isn’t, well, we’d recommend checking it out anyway. It may be exactly what you’re looking for after exiting the Upside Down.

‘The Sandman’ – Aug. 5 on Netflix

Tom Sturridge and Kyo Ra in ‘The Sandman’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Those looking for a new Netflix show to start after Stranger Things Season 4 should keep an eye out for The Sandman. Premiering on Aug. 5, the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic series has everything Stranger Things fans could ask for. It follows Morpheus — also known as Dream (Tom Sturridge) — as he attempts to right his previous wrongs. In the process, he journeys across realms (including the Nightmare Realm) and has run-ins with multiple mythical beings.

Netflix’s trailer for The Sandman promises a dark and captivating affair, much like Stranger Things — though probably with fewer kids running around. Still, the aesthetic of The Sandman will be right up fans’ alley. And given the popularity of the comics, this show is likely to become one of Netflix’s next big hits. Why not jump on it as soon as it premieres?

‘House of the Dragon’ – Aug. 21 on HBO

Vastly different from the other shows on this list, House of the Dragon may capture the hearts of genre fans — even if the new Game of Thrones spinoff is a far cry from Stranger Things.

Still, with Stranger Things Season 4 putting the fates of all the show’s beloved characters in question, the ruthless nature of Game of Thrones might appeal to fans. After all, the original series had no trouble killing off major players. And there’s no reason to think House of the Dragon will be any kinder.

Of course, that’s part of the fun with this franchise. And if it’s anything like its predecessor, House of the Dragon will make us fall for its lineup of characters before picking them off. Plus, the series will follow the Targaryen family 200 years prior to Game of Thrones — meaning there will be plenty of dragons on screen.

‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ – Sept. 2 on Prime Video

Another one of 2022’s most-anticipated fantasy releases, The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power debuts on Sept. 2. And with Prime Video hyping up this take on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth, many will be tuning in as soon as it premieres.

Although The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power has little in common with Stranger Things 4, the new show will take viewers on an epic adventure. If nothing else, it’s sure to distract them from questions about Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and the Upside Down. And if Eddie (Joseph Quinn) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) were around, you know they’d be tuning in as well.

‘The Midnight Club’ – Oct. 7 on Netflix

Those set on picking up a horror show after Stranger Things Season 4 can look forward to Mike Flanagan’s new project. The Midnight Club is headed to Netflix on Oct. 7, just in time for Halloween 2022. And the spooky series might be just the thing to fill the Stranger Things-shaped hole in our hearts.

Based on Christopher Pike’s young adult novel of the same name, The Midnight Club follows a group of teens living in a hospice house called Rotterham Home. According to Collider, all have fatal illnesses. And they spend their remaining days focused on scary stories and communicating with the dead. When one of them passes away, they get a firsthand experience with the latter — and it may not be what they expected.

Another young adult story with a supernatural spin, The Midnight Club should hold Stranger Things fans over for a little while. And once they’ve finished all the new shows on this list, they can always revisit previous seasons.

All four seasons of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.

