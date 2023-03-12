5 of the Worst ’90 Day Fiancè’ Couples Ever

90 Day Fiancé has documented some of the most interesting love stories on television since its debut in 2014. While some couples have found success and happiness, others have been disastrous. Here are five of the worst 90 Day Fiancé couples ever and why they were a terrible match.

Nicole and Azan, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

Jorge and Anfisa

Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava had one of the most infamous (and openly transactional) relationships ever seen on the franchise. When Russian bombshell Anfisa arrived in America, she found out Jorge was not the millionaire he paraded himself as. Unable to provide the lavish lifestyle she expected, their relationship quickly fell apart.

When Anfisa learned about Jorge’s secret debt and the lies he told to cover it up, the verbal arguments became physical—escalating from shutting off his phone to scratching his face. The incompatibilities and red flags became too much for this couple, and their relationship ultimately ended while Jorge was in prison.

Colt and Larissa

Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson’s short-lived explosive marriage was one of the most unforgettable unions in the entire 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Larissa’s unique insults to Colt and her mother-in-law Debbie Johnson were both toxic and entertaining.

The arguments went from Larissa flushing her wedding ring down the toilet to physical arguments that led to the police getting called. Throughout their many 90 Day Fiancé seasons, Brazillian-born Larissa was arrested multiple times on domestic abuse charges that led to deportation threats. This is why Larissa and Colt were one of the worst-matched couples in the franchise.

Angela and Michael

Surprisingly the only couple on this list that has remained married is Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, despite being one of the worst couples on the show. Nigerian-born Michael and Angela not only struggle with significant cultural differences, but they also have many issues revolving around their 23-year age difference. Unable to “tote” a child for Michael, Angela worries that Michael will leave her for a younger woman who can have a baby.

Despite the tight leash Angela keeps Michael on, he has lied and cheated on her multiple times in their relationship. Controlling and jealous, Angela ensures Michael stays off social media, so he doesn’t cheat again. It’s only a matter of time before Angela and Michael divorce since they are always teetering on the edge of it.

Mohamed and Danielle

When single mom Danielle Mullins met Tunisia-native Mohamed Jbali through an internet chat room, they fell in love and brought her to live in the US with her and her children. Complete polar opposites with a 21-year-age gap, the couple fought over everything from cultural differences to finances.

Danielle’s over-dramatic behavior caused Mohamed to threaten to leave constantly. Their toxic marriage was a ticking time bomb, and it wasn’t long before it exploded. Mohamed admitted he wasn’t attracted to Danielle, and she accused him of using her for a green card status and threatened him with deportation. This match made in Hell finally divorced but surprisingly managed to maintain a level of friendship after their dramatic ending.

Nicole and Azan

Young and naive single mom, Nicole Nafziger, fell in love with Moroccan native Azan Tefou’s relationship seemed doomed from the start when he said he was only physically attracted to her “55 percent.” Nicole’s apparent lack of understanding of Azan’s cultural norms caused many arguments between the two.

Despite Azan canceling the wedding multiple times, using her money to start businesses that didn’t exist, and making derogatory comments about her appearance, Nicole defended Azan until the end. It was only a matter of time before this relationship blew up.