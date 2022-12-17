Lead vocalist and guitarist Tom Petty was unquestionably the most recognizable member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Unfortunately, his sudden death in 2017 robbed fans of one of the most influential voices in rock ‘n’ roll and marked the end of an era for Petty’s bandmates. Until then, they’d toured regularly and maintained their popularity, but not without several changes to the roster. Here are details about the original members of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and various lineup shifts.

The 5 original members of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, formed in 1976

Tom Petty

Before fronting the Heartbreakers, Tom Petty experienced mild success with other bands. Mudcrutch became popular enough to move from Gainsville, Florida, to Los Angeles, California, where the bandmates recorded a single. However, Petty went solo when things didn’t take off for Mudcrutch, and the group broke up.

While working on his solo album, Petty recruited former Mudcrutch bandmates Mike Campbell, who played lead guitar, and keyboardist Benmont Tench. They were soon joined by California-based musicians Stan Lynch (drums) and bassist Ron Blair (bass), setting the group’s ultimate success in motion.

Mike Campbell

Campbell grew up in Jacksonville, Florida, where he began playing guitar at 16. He met Petty when his roommate auditioned to replace Mudcrutch’s drummer and wound up impressing Petty with his guitar skills. Campbell performed with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers until Petty’s death. He has since toured with Fleetwood Mac and is now focusing on his other band, the Dirty Knobs.

Benmont Tench

Tench grew up in Gainesville, Florida, where he had his first piano recital when he was only 6 years old. He was only 11 when he met Petty at a local music store and joined one of the musician’s earlier bands, the Sundowners. Throughout his career, Tench has played the keyboard on the albums of many iconic artists, including Stevie Nicks, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, and Alanis Morissette.

Stan Lynch

While growing up in Gainesville, Lynch took up the guitar and piano. It wasn’t until he was a teenager that he began playing the drums and ultimately met Blair while hanging out on the local music scene. The two later met up in LA when Blair invited Lynch to a recording session that led to the creation of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Lynch played in the band until 1994 and has since become a music producer.

Ron Blair

Blair’s father was in the U.S. Navy, so he was raised all over the country and spent time in Japan and Hong Kong. He was active in the music scene in Gainesville, where he played bass in the band RGF. Eventually, he moved to LA, where he connected with the other original members of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Blair left the band in 1982 but re-joined 20 years later. While away, he worked for his wife’s family swimwear manufacturing shop.

Blair’s split from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers was ‘mutual’

After six years of playing with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Blair decided he’d had enough.

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, he explained why he left the group. “There were three hellish years where we couldn’t get a fucking break and about 200 awful-sounding gigs in a row,” he admitted. “It was rough. There was something riding on every gig … Everything was just life or death, and it took its toll on me.”

The media has debated the terms on which Blair left, but the bass player said his departure was a mutual decision. He shared that he felt relieved to be free from the pressure and had no regrets when the band reached stardom without him. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers replaced Blair with Howie Epstein.

Scott Thurston joined Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Oregon native Scott Thurston began touring with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1989. Ten years later, he became a permanent fixture in the group, singing backup vocals and playing rhythm guitar, keyboards, and harmonica. He remained a band member until Petty’s death.

Tom Petty fired Stan Lynch

It’s safe to say Lynch’s dismissal from the Heartbreakers wasn’t a mutual decision. In a 2008 interview with Modern Drummer, Lynch described how he felt after receiving the news.

“Tom had basically told me I wasn’t the right drummer for him anymore. He decided whatever I was doing, he wasn’t digging.”

After being fired, Lynch felt lost and tried to erase his memory of the band. Fortunately, Don Henley of the Eagles reached out to him and helped him start the next phase of his career. Steve Ferrone eventually replaced Lynch in the Heartbreakers.

Blair returned to the Heartbreakers

After performing with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the band’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2002, Ron Blair reprised his role as the group’s bassist. Howie Epstein, Blair’s replacement, developed a heroin addiction and became unreliable. Unfortunately, his drug use led to his death the following year. Blair toured with the band until Petty’s death.

