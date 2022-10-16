5 Richard Gilmore Quotes That Prove He Could Be Just as Bold as Paris Geller

Richard Gilmore is largely remembered as stoic, proper, and well-mannered by Gilmore Girls fans. While the famed character was all those things, there were more than a few moments when his dry wit and sarcastic nature shone through. In fact, there were several moments when Richard’s mouth was just as reckless as Paris Geller’s, Gilmore Girls’ brashest character.

Richard Gilmore had no problem assessing people with honesty

Richard Gilmore was nothing if not honest about his feelings, despite being perfectly proper when in public. The show’s writers established that fact early on in the run of Gilmore Girls. In the show’s third episode, Richard takes Rory Gilmore with him for a round of golf at his country club. During their game, they run into a woman named Gloria. After insisting that he’ll let Emily know Gloria was asking about her, he turns to Rory and informs her that Gloria is “the most odious woman alive.”

While fans never learn what is so wrong with Gloria, Richard’s assessment must have been correct. Just a couple of moments later, two women refer to Gloria using the same term.

Richard didn’t just make a matter-of-fact judgment of Gloria. During the show’s seven-season run, he was well known to make subjective statements with an air of authority. In a later season, he informs his family that “everyone knows ugly men make the best doctors.”

Richard Gilmore was mostly kind to his wife, but he couldn’t help but get a few jokes in at her expense

Richard and Emily Gilmore had a mostly lovely marriage. Still, Richard never missed an opportunity to point out when Emily was being a bit ridiculous. He always managed to do it rather lightheartedly, and Gilmore Girls fans love his sarcastic wit, especially when it was aimed at Emily.

In season 1, Richard asked Rory, “Rory, are you in any way malnourished or in need of some international relief organization to recruit a celebrity to raise money on your account?” After Emily frets over a lack of dinner due to a snowstorm. While the question amused Rory, it didn’t make Emily laugh. It was far from the only time he took the opportunity to make a sarcastic joke.

Richard’s wit often appeared when Emily least expected it. In the season 5 episode, “A House is Not a Home,” Emily is certain Richard isn’t listening to what she is saying. To test her theory, she slips in a scandalous itinerary item, telling her disinterested husband that she was planning to run away with Marshall, her golf instructor. Much to Emily’s surprise, Richard was, in fact, listening. When the doorbell unexpectedly rings, he says, “Perhaps it’s Marshall, the golf instructor, unable to wait until after Melly’s party to have you. I know I couldn’t.”

The Gilmore family patriarch once got annoyed with security

When Richard was dealing with Emily, his humor was always good-natured. If he was irritated by someone outside the Gilmore family, he could easily become a bit aggressive, and his comments could be seen as snide. In the season 5 opener, “Say Goodbye to Daisy Miller,” Richard and Emily find themselves in a massive argument. Things got so heated that a neighbor alerted the neighborhood security team.

When security officers find Richard and Emily bickering on their front lawn, they approach. Put off by their presence and insistence that Richard give them the security password, Richard makes a sarcastic suggestion. He tells the two security officers, “Look, it’s getting late, so either shoot us or go away.” It might not have been his finest moment, but it certainly was among his funniest.

