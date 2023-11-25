Documentaries, feature films, and comedies about the British royal family are streaming right now, no waiting until 'The Crown' Season 6 Part II premieres required.

Already watched Part I of The Crown Season 6 and thought, ‘What to watch until Part II premieres?’ like this writer did? Wonder no more because there are plenty of British royal family-related TV shows and movies streaming right now. They range from documentaries and musicals to comedies — something for everyone — until Part II of The Crown drops on Dec. 16, 2023.

1. What to watch until ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Part II premieres: ‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy’

An oldie but a goodie in the world of royal family streaming content is this 2017 documentary. Featuring interviews with Princess Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, the now-estranged brothers discuss their late mother while flipping through family photo albums together.

The 68-minute documentary includes many personal stories from the Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales. Diana’s enduring legacy, wicked sense of humor, divorce from King Charles III, and last phone call with William and Harry are all mentioned, among other things.

At the time of writing, the documentary is available to stream on Max.

2. ‘Spencer’

In the mood for a movie (and some vintage ‘90s clothes)? Turn to none other than Spencer. The 2021 film, directed by Pablo Larraín, stars Kristen Stewart as Diana as she embarks on a royal family tradition: Christmas at Sandringham.

Set in December 1991, it follows Diana through one weekend in Norfolk, England, at the countryside estate where she ultimately decides to split from then-Prince Charles. Described by Stewart as an “emotional imagining,” Spencer isn’t entirely based on fact. Fact or fiction aside, Stewart received praise for delivering an accurate portrayal.

Stream Spencer on Hulu.

3. What to watch until ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Part II premieres: ‘The Windsors’

For those looking for something lighter after The Crown’s depiction of Diana’s final days in Part I of season 6, there’s The Windsors. In it, “the all-too-public trials and tribulations of England’s royal family are reimagined as an over-the-top comedic soap opera,” according to Netflix.

Take, for instance, Kate Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton, whose name is pronounced “Puppa.” The show doesn’t include versions of young royals, namely the Prince and Princess of Wales kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — nor Meghan Markle and Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. But it does include portrayals of William, Kate, Harry, Meghan, and others.

Seasons 1 – 3 are streaming on Netflix, with a fourth on the way, per Variety.

4. ‘The Princess’

Next up is a Diana documentary Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported on in 2022. Titled The Princess, this nearly two-hour film shows Diana in a different way from typical docs and TV specials.

Director Ed Perkins uses archival footage and audio recordings to depict major moments in Diana’s life. Expect news reports, paparazzi footage, fans, press images, and personal videos from royal watchers that come together in an intimate look at Diana.

Stream The Princess on Max and Peacock.

5. What to watch until ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Part II premieres: ‘Diana the Musical’

Bring Broadway home with Diana the Musical. Jeanna de Waal plays the late royal in this 2021 production, featuring a number about the “revenge dress” and other major Diana events. Think: introducing newborn baby William to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing punctuated with famous tiara moments.

The musical’s run on Broadway proved short-lived, ending approximately a month after debuting, but not before earning multiple Razzies nominations and wins.

Stream Diana the Musical on Netflix. Still not sure what to watch until The Crown Season 6 Part II premieres? Re-watching seasons 1-5 is always an option.

Part II of The Crown Season 6 premieres on Dec. 16 with episodes 5-10.