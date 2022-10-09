5 Most Shocking Exits in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ History

Rena Sofer’s exit from The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the top soap opera stories of the year. In Aug. 2022, Sofer announced her departure, and her final scene as Quinn Fuller aired later that month. She’s not the only high-profile name from the show to leave. Here’s a look at a few of the most shocking exits.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Susan Flannery I Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Susan Flannery’s exit is the most shocking in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ history

Most of The Bold and the Beautiful fans will agree that Susan Flannery was the heart and soul of the show. Since the soap opera’s premiere in March 1987, Flannery entertained viewers with her award-winning role as the strong-willed Stephanie Forrester. Most of Stephanie’s storylines centered on her feud with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Although Stephanie was viewed as a villain, fans couldn’t help but love the Forrester matriarch.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Eric and Stephanie’s Relationship Needed Conflict

After 25 years, Flannery decided it was time to retire. Her final appearance as Stephanie was on Nov. 26, 2012, when she died of lung cancer. Many fans will agree the show hasn’t been the same since Flannery’s exit.

While many viewers are hopeful to see Stephanie return from the dead one day, it won’t happen. In a May 2013 interview with TV Guide, Flannery says she has no desire to return. “I had a great run and a wonderful time, but there’s a time to go. And when you go, it’s over.”

Ronn Moss left two months before Susan Flannery

Flannery’s exit isn’t the only high-profile exit The Bold and the Beautiful had in 2012. Her co-star and original cast member Ronn Moss also decided to leave after a 25-year run. Moss portrayed fashion playboy Ridge Forrester, whose love triangle with Brooke and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) was a famous storyline.

Moss’ final appearance came on Sept. 14, 2022. While money was a factor in Moss’ decision to leave, the actor later revealed memory problems from a car accident were affecting his work. A year after Moss’ exit, former All My Children star Thorsten Kaye debuted as the new Ridge in Dec. 2013.

Hunter Tylo left ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ several times

In June 1990, Hunter Tylo debuted as everyone’s favorite The Bold and the Beautiful psychiatrist. Tylo’s portrayal of Taylor and her chemistry with Ridge made her a beloved heroine. Throughout her 29 years with the show, Tylo left several times.

RELATED: Why Is ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Vet Hunter Tylor Not Back on the Show?

Her first exit came in 1994 when she wanted to pursue other projects. Taylor was presumed dead in a plane crash but returned from the dead a few months later. Tylo’s next exit came in 2002 when Taylor died after being shot by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). However, in 2005, Tylo made her secretive return as an alive and well Taylor.

Tylo continued to play Taylor on and off until her final episode in March 2019. The actor turned down the offer when the producers approached Tylor about a Taylor return in 2021. Krista Allen was later recast in the role.

Courtney Hope joined ‘The Young and the Restless’ after her ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ exit

Long before bringing Sally Spectra to Genoa City, Courtney Hope and her character called Los Angeles home. Hope joined The Bold and the Beautiful in Jan. 2017 as the great-niece of the original Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley). Fans fell in love with the new Sally as she tried to restart her aunt’s fashion business and romanced Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).

During the last few months of her run, Sally was turned into a villain to prop Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) as a heroine. In Aug. 2020, Hope announced she had been fired from the show. However, good luck came her way when she joined The Young and the Restless in Nov. 2020. Since she arrived in Genoa City, Sally’s life has been flourishing.

Sally feels right at home in GC! #YR pic.twitter.com/mwntkCBwxd — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 10, 2020

Bobbie Eakes’ was stunned by her exit

From 1989 to 2000, Bobbie Eakes portrayed The Bold and the Beautiful heroine Macy Alexander. Macy’s relationship with Thorne Forrester (Winsor Harmon) was her main storyline throughout her run. Sadly, fans said goodbye to Macy when she was presumed dead in a car crash in July 2000.

Eakes’ departure was because the producers felt nothing was left for her character, and the actor was stunned by her firing. In Dec. 2002, Eakes reprised her role when Macy was revealed to be alive. However, less than a year later, Macy was killed when a chandelier fell on her. Afterward, Eakes joined All My Children as Krystal Carey.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Winsor Harmon Admits He Was ‘Nervous’ About Reprising Role of Thorne