5 Shows on HBO Max with the Best Halloween Episodes

HBO Max has a little something for everyone, keeping every age and every taste in mind. That’s especially true when it comes to the streaming service’s annual Halloween offerings. In the film category, HBO Max’s Halloween collection has everything from horror to comedy to kid-friendly. Meanwhile, there are plenty of hidden gems in the TV category. Here are the best Halloween episodes you can find on HBO Max.

Best Halloween episodes for families on HBO Max: ‘Full House’ season 2 episode 3 and season 3 episode 8

The most memorable Full House holiday specials celebrate Christmas, but the show does feature a few Halloween festivities. Season 2 episode 3, “It’s Not My Job,” isn’t exactly a Halloween episode. However, it does open with the Tanner family getting ready for a Halloween costume contest, with young Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) in an adorable pumpkin outfit. Plus, Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) has to go to the dentist, which is a scary experience for many people.

A slightly more Halloween-centric episode of Full House is season 3 episode 8, “Divorce Court.” Danny (Bob Saget), Jesse (John Stamos), and Joey (Dave Coulier) place a bet where the winner gets to pick the costumes for a Halloween party at Stephanie’s school.

Best Halloween episode in a sitcom: ‘Friends’ Season 8 Episode 6

Friends celebrates Thanksgiving in every season. Thanksgiving’s predecessor, unfortunately, does not get nearly as much attention. The hit sitcom only had one Halloween episode in season 8, aptly titled, “The One With the Halloween Party.” Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) host a Halloween party at the apartment, but Chandler isn’t too happy with the bunny costume Monica makes him wear. Ross (David Schwimmer) also shows up in a hilariously corny “Spud-nik” costume. This is definitely one of the best episodes of HBO Max for those who want Halloween laughs.

Best Halloween episode for teens on HBO Max: ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Season 1 Episode 7

Now, if you’re in the mood for something a little darker and teen-focused, The Vampire Diaries is a great place to start. As a supernatural show, it already has spooky Halloween vibes, but its Halloween specials up the ante. The very first Halloween episode, “Haunted,” sees Vicki (Kayla Ewell) lose control at the high school’s Halloween dance, biting both Elena (Nina Dobrev) and Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen). The situation even results in a death.

Best Halloween episodes in a cartoon: ‘The Scooby-Doo Show’

Anything Scooby-Doo is always a go-to around Halloween. One classic animated series on HBO Max is The Scooby-Doo Show, which even has a Halloween episode. Season 1 episode 5, “The Headless Horseman of Halloween,” sees the mystery-solvers in Sleepy Hollow as they investigate the Headless Horseman. Chaos ensues when the Headless Horseman arrives at a Halloween costume party at Crane Manor.

Best low-key spooky Halloween episode: ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Season 4 Episode 7

Another sitcom with great Halloween episodes is The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Some of them even lean into the “scary” (but still family-friendly) aspect of the holiday. For example, Fresh Prince Season 4 Episode 7, “Hex and the Single Guy,” sees Will (Will Smith) and his family get cursed by a psychic after he mocks a séance. Will must beg the psychic to reverse the hex, and the episode includes a nightmarish twist.

Head over to HBO Max to find these Halloween episodes and more.

