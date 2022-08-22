5 Shows Like ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ That Fans Should Watch Next

HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, turned out to be a hit among teen drama/mystery fans. Unfortunately, the show’s first season ended just a few weeks after it started, making for an all-too-quick binge-watch. If you’re craving more suspense, check out these shows like Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Zaria as Faran, Maia Reficco as Noa, Bailee Madison as Imogen, Chandler Kinney as Tabby, and Malia Pyles as Mouse in ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ | Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

‘One of Us Is Lying’

One of Us Is Lying is an adaptation of Karen M. McManus’ teen novel of the same name, much like the origins of Pretty Little Liars, which came from Sara Shepard’s book series. The show follows five high school students stuck in detention. When one of the students dies of an allergic reaction, the remaining four become prime suspects. Each of them has their own motives for the kill.

One of Us Is Lying stars Mark McKenna, Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, and Cooper van Grootel. It currently has one season on Peacock, while season 2 is set to debut in October.

‘Cruel Summer’

Cruel Summer was a hit last spring, telling the thrilling tale of a small town rattled by a teen girl’s disappearance. Told over three summers in the ’90s, the story centers on Jeannette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) as she seemingly takes the place of Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) following Kate’s disappearance. When Kate returns, Jeannette must deal with accusations that she witnessed Kate getting abducted. Everyone chooses a side, yet no one is sure which girl is telling the truth.

Cruel Summer initially aired on Freeform in April 2021, but it’s available for streaming on Hulu. The show was also dubbed an anthology series, so the upcoming second season will focus on a different tale.

‘Scream Queens’

Imogen’s blood-curdling scream in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sins reminded many viewers of Scream Queens. Created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story), Scream Queens takes place at the fictional Wallace University, where a serial killer is on the loose. The killer targets members of the Kappa Kappa Tau sorority, including a popular group of Chanels (Emma Roberts, Ariana Grande, Billie Lourd, and Abigail Breslin).

Much like American Horror Story, Scream Queens developed a huge following of horror fans. Unfortunately, Fox only aired two seasons of the show. However, Murphy has expressed a desire to reboot the series. For now, the first two seasons are available to stream on The CW and Hulu.

‘Big Little Lies’

If you loved watching the mothers’ perspectives on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, you’ll likely enjoy Big Little Lies. This HBO series takes inspiration from the novel by Liane Moriarty. Its all-star cast includes Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz, who play a group of mothers wrapped up in a small-town murder.

Big Little Lies received two seasons between 2017 and 2019. It’s now available for streaming on HBO Max.

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

Finally, in keeping up with the pattern of books based on novels, there’s I Know What You Did Last Summer. This teen horror drama is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 book and provides a modern take on the classic horror film series of the same name. I Know What You Did Last Summer follows a group of friends who accidentally kill a stranger in a car accident. They attempt to cover up the crime, but then find themselves stalked by a killer who wants the truth one year later.

Madison Iseman, Ezekiel Goodman, Brianne Tju, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Bill Heck, Cassie Beck, Fiona Rene, and Brooke Bloom star in the series. It debuted on Amazon Prime last year but got canceled after one season.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max.

