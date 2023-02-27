5 Surprising Facts About Frontotemporal Dementia and How It Will Affect the Rest of Bruce Willis’ Life

The declining health of movie star Bruce Willis forced him to retire from acting in 2022, leaving fans crushed and concerned. Unfortunately, the news only got worse from there. What started as a quip about Bruce’s trouble remembering lines turned into a devastating diagnosis, forever changing the course of his life. Here are five things to know about his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia

A recent statement shared by all of Bruce’s loved ones revealed the Die Hard actor’s condition has worsened. On the upside, the Sixth Sense star received a more accurate diagnosis. Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared part of the statement on Instagram, stating:

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

According to the Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center, frontotemporal dementia is a group of disorders affecting areas of the brain associated with language, behavior, movement, and personality. Here’s what we know about this type of dementia:

1. Frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s are very different

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis, and Tallulah Willis at Moore’s ‘Inside Out’ pook party in 2019 | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop

Doctors often misdiagnose frontotemporal dementia as Alzheimer’s, as they show similar symptoms. However, as the disease progresses, it’s clear the way they affect the brain is quite different. For example, while both experience memory loss, those with Alzheimer’s may forget names or places, while those with frontotemporal dementia have trouble remembering ways to communicate.

Initial signs of frontotemporal dementia include forgetting the correct word for things and having difficulty reading and writing. This is likely why Bruce had trouble remembering his lines toward the end of his acting career. Additionally, signs of frontotemporal dementia can appear as early as your forties, so it’s possible the Pulp Fiction actor experienced symptoms long before going public.

2. There are three main types of frontotemporal dementia

The types of frontotemporal dementia are classified based on the most prevalent symptoms, as the Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center reports. According to the statement released by Emma, Bruce is suffering from the frontal or behavioral variant (FTD), which heavily impacts behavior and personality. The actor may experience a lack of judgment, control, and foresight, for example.

Additionally, he might display a lack of interest in his hobbies, show indifference, lack empathy, and act out compulsively. That doesn’t mean Bruce won’t experience other symptoms, though. That dreaded stutter he grew up with just might return.

My husband was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and died at 39. I was relieved that it explained his personality changes, until I realized he was dying. https://t.co/VnikPkTqm1 — Insider (@thisisinsider) February 25, 2023

Primary progressive aphasia (PPA) is another variant divided into two subtypes that heavily impact speech and writing. Those who lose the ability to understand and use written or spoken language suffer from semantic PPA dementia. Others who lose the motor skills needed to speak suffer from progressive non-fluent PPA. Ultimately, both result in the inability to talk.

Movement-related types of frontotemporal dementia are less common and tend to impact posture, balance, walking, muscle stiffness, and eye movement. Unfortunately, it can also impact a person’s behavior and communication skills. Various disorders fall under this category, including ALS, progressive supranuclear palsy, corticobasal syndrome, and frontotemporal dementia with parkinsonism.

3. Frontotemporal dementia is the leading cause of dementia

Reading this article served as a potent reminder that so many folks are struggling in ways the rest of the world simply cannot perceive. Hoping for peace for Bruce Willis and his family and everyone else suffering from neurodegenerative illnesses.

https://t.co/H0gvMOwH0K — Charlotte Clymer ?? (@cmclymer) February 18, 2023

Frontotemporal dementia is the most common form of dementia, yet no one knows what triggers it. Symptoms result from damaged nerve cells in the temporal and frontal lobes, causing shrinkage or atrophy. While researchers found rare genetic components that cause dementia in some people, for the most part, the cause is unknown.

4. Bruce Willis’ diagnosis leaves him vulnerable to deadly illnesses

On its own, frontotemporal dementia isn’t fatal. While there’s no treatment or cure, people can live with the condition for years. However, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, those with FTD are more vulnerable to illnesses and infections that can lead to death. Surprisingly, the most common cause of death among those with FTD is pneumonia.

5. Behavioral frontotemporal dementia can lead to strange habits

Many people are living with a lesser known type of dementia: Frontotemporal Dementia (FND) and with Bruce Willis’ family saying he has been sadly diagnosed with the condition, we were talking about this today on @GMB pic.twitter.com/WeDFVXEJfA — Dr Amir Khan GP (@DrAmirKhanGP) February 17, 2023

Bruce’s diagnosis of behavioral frontotemporal dementia may cause him to display some odd habits in the future. For example, FTD can bring about compulsive behaviors such as repeating words or phrases, going on a daily walk at the time and place, or reading the same book over and over. It can also lead to binge eating, excessive drinking, and the consumption of inedible objects.

Hopefully, Bruce’s diagnosis will help bring more attention to FTD and push researchers to learn more about dementia as a whole.