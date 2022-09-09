After 56 Years ‘Days of Our Lives’ Airs Final Episode on NBC Network

Days of Our Lives has officially said goodbye to the NBC network. After 56 years on the air, the soap opera is moving from the cable network to its new home on Peacock. While it’s a time for a change, it’s also a bittersweet moment for longtime fans.

‘Days of Our Lives’ airs its final episode on NBC on Sept. 9

On Nov. 8, 1965, Days of Our Lives premiered on the NBC network. The soap opera became a main staple in the network’s daytime TV lineup. The show introduced viewers to the characters of Salem, including prominent families like the Hortons and the Bradys.

Throughout the decades, writers created memorable super couples like Bo and Hope Brady (Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Every day, fans tuned in to watch the drama and adventures of their favorite Salem characters. Now, they’ll have a new way of watching the soap opera.

On Sept. 9, the show aired its final episode on the network, ending a 56-year run. After saying goodbye to NBC, the show will air on Peacock starting Monday, Sept. 12.

What happened in the Sept. 9 episode?

Days of Our Lives wanted to make its finale episode on NBC a memorable one. The show delivered with suspense and a cliffhanger. The biggest storyline is the return of Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) from the dead. Thanks to Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton), Stefan is alive and ready to reclaim his life.

However, Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) want to keep him hidden. The duo’s plan backfires when Stefan escapes the lab. Stefan makes his presence known when he scares Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) during her visit to the crypt.

A frightened Ava is comforted by Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman). Ava and Johnny’s moment is cut short by EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), who warns his son to stay away from Ava. Johnny disregards his father’s warning and later kisses Ava.

Meanwhile, Kristen searches all over Salem for Stefan to no avail. During her search, she runs into her ex Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), and his girlfriend, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). Unpleasantries are exchanged as Kristen insults Chloe before storming off.

Li Shin moves forward in his plan when Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) accepts his marriage proposal. As Gabi prepares for her new role as Li’s wife, she visits Stefan’s grave for a talk. However, Gabi is in for a shock when she comes face-to-face with her dead husband.

What to expect when ‘Days of Our Lives’ moves to Peacock?

Sept. 12 is a huge day when Days of Our Lives premieres on Peacock. The drama will pick up from where it left off. According to Soaps.com, spoilers reveal Gabi and the DiMeras will deal with the fallout of Stefan’s return.

Meanwhile, Marlena, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) lives are in danger when they’re infected with a mysterious virus. Since Orpheus (George DelHoyo) infected them, John and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) track down the bad guy.

Many of Salem’s couples will deal with relationship issues. EJ becomes concerned when he catches Ava and Johnny in another intimate moment. Alexander Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) continues wooing Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein). Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) and Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) fight over Allie’s brother Johnny.

