Disney+ has an extensive catalog that includes everything from Disney classics to Marvel and Star Wars movies. Every month, the streaming service adds new movies that continue to make the service more valuable. October features several new movies coming to Disney+, including a few that are perfect for Halloween.

Here are the 6 best new movies coming to Disney+ in October

Werewolf By Night

Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell | Disney+

Werewolf By Night is a TV special from Marvel Studios. The special stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly in a black-and-white horror inspired by classic monster movies of the 1930s and 1940s. The story centers around a group of monster hunters who find themselves on a deadly and frightening mission to find a powerful relic. Early reviews have arrived for this special, and they are very positive with many calling it one of Marvel’s most ambitious projects and surprisingly violent. Werewolf By Night howls on to Disney+ on Oct. 7.

Drumline

Drumline is a 2002 coming-of-age comedy/drama starring Nick Cannon. Cannon plays Devon Miles, a teen from Harlem who dreams of being in the legendary marching band at his college, Atlanta A&T University. Things appear to be going well for the ambitious student as he joins the band and gets a girlfriend early on. However, his cocky attitude begins to clash with another band student, leading to him having to dive deep to find what it takes to succeed. The movie also stars Zoe Saldana, Leonard Roberts, and Orlando Jones. Drumline marches on to Disney+ on Oct. 7.

The New Mutants

After several delays, The New Mutants finally debuted in theaters in 2020. The New Mutants follows a young group of mutants in a secret facility where they learn to control their powers. However, the facility may not be what they think it is as mysterious and supernatural occurrences begin to arise. The New Mutants is unique because it gives viewers the chance to satisfy their superhero and horror movie cravings at the same time. The movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heton, and Blu Hunt. The New Mutants join the extensive catalog of Marvel movies on Disney+ on Oct. 14.

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

Looking for a new way to enjoy this beloved musical? Into the Woods is arriving on Disney+ again, this time as a sing-along movie. Join the baker and his wife, Red Riding Hood, and Jack on a trip into the woods that brings together several fairy tales. Each character has a wish they want to come true, but every wish comes with a price. Into the Woods features a great cast, including James Corden, Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Anna Kendrick, and has fantastic music from the late Stephen Sondheim. Sing and stroll in the woods when the movie arrives on Disney+ on Oct. 14.

Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell is an animated feature starring everyone’s favorite green rage monster. The Halloween superhero flick centers around the villainous Nightmare, who is determined to conquer the world by crossing through the dream dimension. Hulk teams up with Doctor Strange and the Howling Commandos to defeat Nightmare and the forces of darkness. Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell arrives on Disney+ on Oct. 28.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

While this movie arrives on Disney+ for Halloween, the only thing that’s scary about is its use of puns. Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel follows its predecessor by sending the chipmunks to school. While there, Alvin, Simon, and Theodore meet three female chipmunks — the Chipettes. The chipmunks battle the Chipettes in a battle-of-the-bands competition to save the school’s music program. The Squeakquel squeaks its way onto Disney+ on Oct. 28.

