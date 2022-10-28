All 6 Halloween Episodes of ‘The Office’ Ranked From Best to Worst by Fans

The Halloween episodes of The Office sit at the top of many fans’ lists as favorites. From Dwight’s (Rainn Wilson) over-the-top Jigsaw costume to the trio of Jokers that entered the office in season 5, the NBC comedy series gave us our favorite characters in incredibly timely costumes. More than that, The Office gave fans six memorable Halloween episodes to look back on each year. In honor of Hallo-weekend, here’s a list of the Halloween episodes of The Office ranked from best to worst by fans.

‘Halloween’ from ‘The Office’ Season 2 is the fan-favorite

According to IMDb, episode 5 of The Office Season 2 gets 8 stars 5.9 thousand fans. “Halloween” is one of the few Office episodes that focuses entirely on the holiday, with an anxious Michael Scott (Steve Carell) desperately trying to avoid his responsibility of firing someone before the end of the day.

Fans will recall Michael’s two-headed costume from the episode and Dwight’s Sith Lord. Some other memorable outfits from the season 2 episode include Jim’s (John Krasinski) three-hole punch and Kevin’s (Brian Baumgartner) Mr. Incredible from The Incredibles.

‘Koi Pond’ from ‘The Office’ Season 6 ranks second

Despite the episode featuring Halloween in what has become a deleted scene, “Koi Pond” also gets 8 stars from Office fans. The episode centers around Michael, who falls into a koi pond at a client’s office. After they receive the security footage of his fall, Michael realizes Jim, who was with him for the meeting, did nothing to prevent his plunge into the water.

The deleted scene from season 6 episode 8 is where we get to see each character’s costume, including Dwight’s Jigsaw, Pam’s (Jenna Fischer) Rosemary Woodhouse from Rosemary’s Baby, and Ryan’s (B.J. Novak) iconic Edward Cullen from the Twilight films. Andy (Ed Helms) also had a memorable costume in this episode with his Thriller-era Michael Jackson.

‘Costume Contest’ is another fan-favorite with 8 stars

Yet another Halloween-centric episode of The Office comes from season 7. In episode 6, aptly titled “Costume Contest,” everyone in the office gets into the Halloween spirit when Pam announces the prize for costume contest — a Scranton-area coupon book.

Many fans will recall Pam’s desire for Jim to wear matching costumes in this episode. This was also the year Kevin went as Michael Moore, Ryan went as Justin Bieber, and Kelly (Mindy Kaling) went as Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Katy Perry.

‘Employee Transfer’ features a few hilarious Halloween moments

Falling just under eight stars with 7.9 stars on IMDb is episode 6 from season 5 of The Office. The cold open shows Pam trying to fit in while living in New York. Working part-time at corporate is very different from the Scranton branch because no one dresses up for Halloween. Pam is one of the only people to show up in costume dressed as Charlie Chaplin. Feeling foolish, she considers taking her hat off but can’t because then she’ll resemble Hitler.

Meanwhile, back in Scranton, three versions of Batman’s Joker arrive at the office. “Damnit, Creed,” a flustered Kevin says in the episode. “I’ve been up since four.” More memorable costumes from this episode include Andy’s hilariously accurate Rum Tum Rugger from Cats and Kelly’s Carrie Bradshaw.

The Halloween episode of ‘The Office’ from season 8 ranks fifth

Yet another episode that centers around a Halloween party is “Spooked” from season 8. This episode gets 7.4 stars from fans, according to IMDb.

In the episode, Robert California (James Spader) brings his son Bert (David Mazouz) — who happens to be one of the only people to recognize the StarCraft character that inspired Dwight’s costume — to the office. The overarching theme of the episode centers around fear. In the end, after telling a scary story that touches on everyone in the office’s greatest fears, Robert imparts that his employees shouldn’t let fear control their lives.

‘Here Comes Treble’ from ‘The Office’ Season 9 is the lowest-rated Halloween episode

Despite being a Halloween-centric episode, “Here Comes Treble” only gets 6.8 stars from Office fans. We’re assuming that’s because it’s from the highly-debated final season of the show when Michael Scott was no longer around.

Regardless, this Halloween episode of The Office has some funny moments in it, including one of the show’s funniest cold opens. Dwight wears a jack-o’-lantern on his head and succeeds in scaring Erin (Ellie Kemper), but quickly realizes he can’t take it off. “The pumpkin should rot off my head in a month or two, right?”

Stream all of the Halloween episodes of The Office on Peacock.