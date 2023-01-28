6 Korean Dating Series to Watch for Some Drama

There is more to K-content than K-dramas. American reality TV has dominated the reality dating series world with The Bachelor, Love Island, and many more. But fans will find that a Korean dating series encompasses a different aspect of the dating game that does not seep into sexual drama, secrets, and gossip. While Single’s Inferno has gained praise, more series satisfy the dating desire.

Korean dating series ‘Pink Lie’ | via IMDb

The Korean dating series ‘Change Days’ gives viewers a realistic level of dating drama

One of the Korean dating series that has captured interest is Change Days. Its format will hook even the most season dating series fans. Four couples are invited to the Change House on Jeju island. But these couples are far from perfect. Each couple has problems in their relationship, and arriving at the Change House will either make or break them.

Change Days has a big twist. The couples can switch partners and discover if their love for their partner is enough or if they will have a change of heart and feelings. The dating series has been popular on social media for its high-stakes drama of couples fighting, the threat of possible cheating, and complex emotions. Season 1 aired in 2021 and has 17 episodes.

Change Days is available on both Viki and Netflix.

‘Transit Love’ is also known as ‘EXchange,’ where ex-couples have to live together

One of the most talked-about Korean dating series is EXchange. Its first season aired in 2021 and then aired a second season in 2022. A third season is planned for 2023. The fun twist to the series is that eight contestants come together to live under the same roof. But the eight contestants are actually four couples who used to date.

While together, the contestants will participate in pre-planned activities and get to know each other. The series objective is to see if the exes will rekindle their romance or find love with someone else. But a dating series is no fun without a secret. The ex-couples are not allowed to disclose who their previous partner is to others. Fans will like the dating series as the contestants hope to find new ones but carry the baggage of their past relationships.

EXchange is available on Viu.

‘Pink Lie’ has the contestants hiding a secret as they look for love

The Disney+ Korean dating series Pink Lie is the perfect must-watch. A group of male and female contestants comes together in a Barbie-pink house, hoping to find love. But the dating series adds a particular twist to test if true love exists.

The synopsis for Pink Lie reads, “Does unconditional love exist? Young men and women move into the Pink House, each carrying one lie about themselves, be it their occupation, age, or academic background. They gather to find a partner who truly sees them for who they are. True identities reveal as the relationships walk the tight rope between love and reality. Will love endure for the other even after the truths reveal?”

A lie might make or break a contestant’s chance at finding love. Pink Lie also includes a series of twists to up the drama and tension as the contestants have to navigate their feelings and challenges.

Pink Lie is also available on Hulu.

‘Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap!’ has captured interest for one specific scene

The online streaming platform Wavve premiered its Korean dating series, Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap! K-drama fans will easily guess what the series is based on. Like the teen romance Love Alarm, the dating series takes place in a world where the same app as the drama exists. The app tells the contestants if someone interested in them is nearby.

The eight contestants can choose two people they are interested in through the app as they develop feelings. To add mystery, the contestants use nicknames instead of their real names. But Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap! has gained attention thanks to a sudden twist during its eleventh episode.

Fans, hosts, and participants were stunned when one female contestant chose another female contestant as a possible love interest. The Korean dating series has broken ground as Korea is still relatively conservative regarding LGTBQ, especially TV series unless they are BL K-dramas.

‘Heart Signal’ is a long-running Korean dating series that started in 2017

The rules and story of Heart Signal are easy to follow. Eight people live together under the same roof and are looking for love. While together, they talk, date, and see who they are most interested in. Every night, each contestant will send an anonymous text to the person they might have developed feelings for. The trick is that none of the contestants can outright confess.

As the series continues, a panel of celebrities and experts will also watch and analyze what they see. They, too, will guess what contestants could become couples by the end of the season. Heart Signal aired its third season in 2020.

Heart Signal is available on Viki.

‘Single’s Inferno’ became a global sensation for Netflix as hopeful singles venture to a deserted island

Alongside the hefty venture into K-drama, Netflix dived into the dating game with its first Korean series Single’s Inferno. On a deserted island off the coast of South Korea, twelve contestants arrive hoping to find love or sparks. While spending over a week on the island, the contestants cannot reveal their ages or backgrounds.

The only way to learn more about your love interest is by winning a date to Paradise. At a luxurious five-star resort, the hopeful couples get to eat well, sleep in a suite, and learn more about each other. But to win a date, the contestants take part in specific challenges. On the island, the constants are given minimal resources and must survive the heat.

By the Single’s Inferno finale, the men decide who they want to leave with. But it is up to the woman to determine the final outcome. The first season of Single’s Inferno received some backlash due to the way the contestants were portrayed due to editing and a major scandal. Netflix premiered Single’s Inferno Season 2 in December 2022 with a new batch of contestants.

Single’s Inferno is available to stream on Netflix.