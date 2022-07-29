6 Upcoming 2022 August K-Dramas to Watch Before Summer Is Over

Fans have a long list of K-dramas to keep tabs on this August 2022. Netflix, Viki, and other cable networks will release multiple K-dramas with well-known actors in leading roles. Most of Netflix’s planned dramas were announced during the Tudum event, like A Model Family. Fans can look forward to crime, romance, and ‘Slice of Life’ dramas this August.

‘The Law Cafe’ has a genius lawyer open a cafe and law practice all in one

The 2022 August K-drama The Law Cafe is also titled Love by Law. Kim Jung-ho (Lee Seung-gi) is a genius lawyer with impeccable skills in the courtroom. But when his father’s corruption scandal ruins everything, he is forced to give up his career. He owns a building and lives on the rooftop to make enough money and have a place to live.

Jung-ho has been best friends with Kim Yoo-ri (Lee Se-young) since high school. He has had a crush on her for years, but due to a bad ex-boyfriend, Yoo-ri vows to stay single. Unlike Jung-ho, she works at a major law firm until she quits one day. She decides to open a law cafe in Jung-ho’s building where people can get coffee and legal advice.

The Law Cafe will air on KBS on August 29 on Monday and Tuesday.

‘Stock Struck’ has a group of characters invest in the stock market and life

The August K-drama, Stock Struck, is a ‘Slice of Life’ K-drama about a group of unsuspecting individuals. Five characters invest in the stock market and attend a stock meeting. Through each other, they learn about love, friendship, and more.

One female character will get married soon and is new to the stock market. Already deep into losing money, she cannot stop. Another character is a 33-year-old male who is a mystery. He works at a convenience store but drives an expensive and imported car. Another male character in the group does not care for money or success, while the other owns a pork feet restaurant. To round out the group is an older man who is retired.

Stock Struck airs on August 11 on TVing.

‘A Model Family’ is an August 2022 K-drama riddled with crime and danger

One of the anticipated K-dramas from Netflix for August 2022 is A Model Family. Its ensemble cast is full of recognizable faces like Jung Woo from the Netflix romance, Mad for Each Other. The drama also stars My Name actor Park Hee-soon.

A Model Family tells the story of Dong-ha (Jung Woo), who is on the brink of going bankrupt and losing everything. He stumbles upon a car crash and discovers the backseat full of money and drugs. Desperate, he steals all of it and crosses paths with Gwang-cheol (Park). He is the second-in-command of the drug ring. Both men must fight to protect their own.

A Model Family will premiere on August 12 on Netflix.

‘If You Wish Upon Me’ stars Ji Chang-wook in an emotional story about life and death

Viki will premiere the August 2022 K-drama, If You Wish Upon Me. Ji Chang-wook stars as Yoon Gyeo-ree after his successful role in Netflix’s The Sound of Magic. In the drama, Gyeo-ree has not had an easy life. Having grown up in an orphanage, he went from juvenile facility to prison. Due to an incident, he volunteers at a hospice.

While there, he and the hospital staff listen to patients’ wishes on the brink of death. The K-drama also stars Sooyoung as spitfire Nurse Seo Yeon-joo and Sung Dong-il as team leader Kang Tae-sik.

If You Wish Upon Me will stream on August 10 on Wednesday and Thursday on Viki.

‘Seoul Vibe’ is a dynamic journey back to 1988 with a racing team investigating crime

Netflix released the official trailer for a new August 2022 K-drama, Seoul Vibe. The drama takes place in 1988, where the drivers of the Sanggye Supreme Team get caught up in an investigation. During the Summer Olympics, a car chase takes place in the city.

While the chase occurs, there is an illegal movement of VIP slush funds. The chief prosecutor tasks the group of baby drivers to chase the money and unravel the corruption behind the crime. Seoul Vibe stars an impressive cast like Hellbound’s Yoo Ah-in as Dong-Wook, the team leader. Other actors include Ko Gyung-pyo as Woo-Sam, Lee Kyu-hyung as Bok-Nam, Park Ju-Hyun as Yoon-hee and Ong Seong-wu as Joon-ki.

Seoul Vibe airs on Netflix on August 26.

‘Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist’ is a promising historical 2022 August comedy

There are many historical K-dramas for fans to dive into, but August will premiere one that combines comedy with a bit of mystery. Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist, focuses on Yoo Se-poong (Kim Min-jae), a genius and talented physician for the royal family. But his impeccable career is in shambles when he gets involved in a conspiracy that gets him banished from the palace.

In Gyesu Village, he meets a teacher named Gye Ji-han (Kim Sang-kyung) and a widow, Seo Eun-woo (Kim Hyang-gi). With them, he is reborn as a doctor who aims to heal people through happiness and laughter.

Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist will air on August 1 and be available on tvN and Viki.

Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist is happy to help you ? Clinic opens August 2. pic.twitter.com/r9OFKm9KNG — Viu Philippines (@Viu_PH) July 28, 2022

