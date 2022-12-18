7 Best Anime of 2022

The year 2022 has been a solid one for anime, with new and returning series ramping up expectations for future releases. Multiple shows have hit their peak over the past year, and several promising debuts made their way onto the scene as well. Needless to say, anime fans can look back on the year fondly. And these seven anime are some of the best to come out during 2022.

‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4 Part 2

The Attack Titan in ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4 Part 2 | Hajime Isayama/Kodansha, Attack on Titan The Final Season Committee

Attack on Titan has only gotten better since its 2013 premiere, and the anime has reached new heights in recent years. The final season turns everything viewers know upside down, raising questions about who they should be rooting for — and whether fighting an oppressive regime requires you to become as bad as your enemy.

Its themes are just one reason Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 is one of the best anime of 2022. The latest season also boasts thrilling action sequences, great character moments, and a ton of pay-off for previous reveals. If it continues down this path, Attack on Titan may have one of the greatest endings to date.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

‘Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District Arc

When it comes to animation quality, few series compare to Demon Slayer, which aired its Entertainment District Arc at the beginning of the year. On the heels of its success with Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, it’s really no surprise that many count this anime among the best of 2022. It’s undoubtedly deserving, as its action alone is some of the most impressive of the year.

Of course, the Entertainment District Arc raised the stakes for Tanjiro and Nezuko, as well as the other Demon Slayers in the series. We’ll no doubt see even more powerful enemies during Demon Slayer Season 3. Given how Tanjiro and his friends barely scraped by last time, we’re in for more nail-biting suspense.

Stream Demon Slayer on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

‘Spy x Family’

The Forger family in ‘Spy x Family’ | Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha, Spy x Family Project

Spy x Family is one of the new anime to come out in 2022, but the show has already left its mark. Following a spy tasked with adopting a fake family for his latest mission, Spy x Family is constantly upending viewer expectations. It’s wholesome and funny, but it always manages to flip the script. That’s not an easy balance to strike, but this series makes it feel natural.

Here’s to hoping Spy x Family gets renewed for season 2.

Spy x Family is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6

Deku in ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 | K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

My Hero Academia remains one of the biggest shonen anime currently on air, and season 6 is ramping up the stakes for our beloved characters. The massive showdown between the Pro Heroes and League of Villains contains plenty of pay-off. Everything established during previous seasons of the show is coming together nicely, bringing the story to an intense climax.

The Paranormal Liberation War arc is one of the best parts of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga, so it should come as no surprise that My Hero‘s current season is one of its best yet. If you’re behind, now’s the time to catch up.

My Hero Academia Season 6 is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’

Bleach is one of the greats, but the anime never got a proper sendoff when it was canceled back in 2012. This year is changing that, with VIZ Media bringing fans Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. And seeing the long-awaited adaptation of Tite Kubo’s final manga arc with modern animation is proving one of the best parts of 2022 — especially for anime fans who have been waiting for years.

In addition to the impressive animation, Bleach returns with a much darker, more violent story. In that sense, the new outing feels on par with the likes of newer series like Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen. It’s certainly reigniting fans’ love of the classic anime — and attracting numerous newcomers as well.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

‘Mob Psycho 100 III’

Mob Psycho 100 is taking its final bow in 2022, and season 3 is giving the anime the best farewell possible. The series is adapting the final arc of ONE’s manga with heart-wrenching accuracy. It’s sure to leave viewers in their feelings long after Mob and Reigen’s time on-screen is through.

Part of Mob Psycho 100‘s charm lies in its emotional, character-centric storytelling. And while season 3 boasts stunning animation and a few great action moments, it capitalizes mostly on the relationships that have made the anime such a hit in the first place.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

‘Chainsaw Man’

Pochita and Denji in ‘Chainsaw Man’ | Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man crashed onto the anime scene in 2022, and it’s already one of the best series to come out in recent years. Based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga of the same name, the story follows Denji as he becomes part Devil and part human. That would leave anyone reeling, but Denji navigates the world of professional Devil Hunters he’s forcibly thrown into rather impressively.

And Denji’s transformation is only the beginning of his story, which features no shortage of shocking twists, compelling characters, and bloody fight sequences. This horror comedy promises to get better and better as time goes on. Let’s hope we see it renewed for more episodes.

Chainsaw Man is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

