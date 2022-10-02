7 Best Spooky TV Shows on Disney+ to Get You in the Halloween Spirit

Disney+ is the perfect service for those who enjoy the Halloween season but don’t love getting their pants scared off. The streaming service not only has several classic Halloween movies, but Disney+ also has plenty of spooky TV shows that will put you in the Halloween spirit.

Here are the 7 best TV shows on Disney+ to put you in the Halloween spirit

Just Beyond

McKenna Grace as Veronica | Disney+

Just Beyond is essentially a reboot of Goosebumps with all new creepy and supernatural stories from the mind of R.L. Stine. Based on the graphic novels by Stine, Just Beyond is an anthology series that tells different stories involving aliens, monsters, ghosts, and alternate dimensions. This is a great horror starter for kids, but it’s also a well-done series with a new paranormal and spoony story in every episode. All eight episodes of Just Beyond are streaming on Disney+.

The Simpsons

While The Simpsons aren’t always paired with horror, the series is known for its annual Treehouse of Horror episodes. Each year, the animated sitcom delivers a frightening special with short stories that parody classic horror movies or create original Halloween ideas. While these shorts are more adult than other TV shows on Disney+, the Treehouse of Horror episodes bring the creep factor and the laughs every time. 32 seasons of The Simpsons are streaming on Disney+.

The Ghost and Molly McGee

The Ghost and Molly McGee is a recent animated series that follows an outgoing teen and a grumpy ghost named Scratch. The two become entangled with one another after one of Scratch’s spells backfires. This series is geared toward a younger audience, so kids will get a hoot from this supernatural animated TV show. The first season is streaming on Disney+.

The Owl House

The Owl House is another animated TV show on Disney+ about a teenage girl who stumbles upon a magical realm. Within the realm, she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior named King. The Owl House is a well-animated comedy that manages to be fun and hilarious for both kids and young adults. It has plenty of spooky and fantasy imagery to satisfy any Halloween craving. The Owl House Season 1 and 2 are streaming on Disney+.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs

Secrets of Sulphur Springs follows Griffin and his family who move into the Tremont hotel in the town of Sulphur Springs. While things appear normal at first, they discover that the entire town believes the hotel is haunted by the ghost of a girl named Savannah. Secrets of Sulphur Springs is entertaining because it blends adventure with a supernatural element. It has mystery and spooky vibes that are perfect for October. The two seasons of Secrets of Sulphur Springs are streaming on Disney+.

Wandavision

Wandavision is a Marvel series surrounding Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision. The series opens like a classic sitcom as the two live happily married in Westview. However, as the world begins to change around them, Wanda begins to question her own reality along with her mysterious past. Wandavision is not explicitly linked to Halloween, but it includes witches and magic and a creepy atmosphere. There is one episode that is centered around Halloween and captures the holiday wonderfully. Wandavision is streaming now on Disney+.

Wizards of Waverly Place

Wizards of Waverly Place is one of Disney Channel’s most beloved sitcoms. The series stars Selena Gomez as a teenager who comes from a family of wizards. She and her brothers try to balance the problems of being a family in New York with the problems of the magical world. It might be more funny than scary, but it includes iconic Halloween imagery with witches, goblins, ghosts, and mummies. All four seasons of Wizards of Waverly Place are streaming on Disney+.

