‘7 Little Johnstons’ Elizabeth Johnston and Brice Bolden: Are They Still Together As Season 13 Begins?

TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons documents the life of the Johnston family, all of whom live with achondroplasia. Achondroplasia is a type of dwarfism that causes limbs to grow shorter than average. Since its 2015 premiere, the Johnston family has experienced many changes as their clan evolved, including new experiences and relationships. One of their most popular current storylines involves Elizabeth Johnston and her boyfriend, Brice Bolden, who have been dating for several years. Are they still together when season 13 starts?

Lis Johnston and Brice Bolden from TLC’s ‘7 Little Johnstons’ | TLC

Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden started dating in the Spring of 2019

Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden began dating in the spring of 2019 after she and James Burdette split. Best of all, her parents, Trent and Amber Johnston, liked Brice as well.

The high school sweethearts captured the hearts of 7 Little Johnstons viewers. Soon, Brice became a recurring castmate on the show, and the young couple’s relationship warmed viewers’ hearts.

The couple planned to live together at the end of season 12. However, Brice was not financially ready to make that type of commitment.

Therefore, the couple decided to wait. But not before deciding their shared responsibilities when they decided to take that next step in their relationship.

Fans were very invested in their relationship, hoping the couple would maintain their love for the long run. But it seems like after dating for three years, Liz and Brice’s love affair may have ended.

Are Liz and Brice still together as season 13 begins?

As season 13 of 7 Little Johnstons unfolds, Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden are still a couple. In the first two episodes of the new season, they make serious decisions regarding their future.

However, today, it appears the couple is experiencing some stressors. Liz seems to have deleted all photos of Brice from her Instagram account.

While Liz has not commented on deleting photos of Brice on her social media account, fans have commented on her photos with encouraging messages of support. One follower wrote, “So sorry you must go through this, but you’re a strong woman who will come out on top.”

A second Instagram user said, “Sorry, Liz, he certainly loved you very much. Who knows who broke up with who. You’re a very mature woman, smart and driven. Maybe he didn’t grow and mature with you. However, you guys were young, and people grew/matured in different stages. All the best to both of you always.”

A third fan reacted, stating, “This too shall pass. You got this, girl. And if you don’t, fall apart. You’re allowed. Just don’t sit in it. Have your moment, and go forth.”

On the other hand, Brice still features photos of him and Liz on social media. But his last Instagram post is from December 2022.

TLC’s ‘7 Little Johnstons’ debuts season 13 in April

Season 13 of 7 Little Johnstons begins with a bang. In “Love on the Brain,” the Johnston family takes a line dancing class to prepare for Liz’s upcoming 21st birthday.

Also, Liz makes plans to move in with Brice; the sisters have a sleepover. Trent and Amber debut their new bathroom.

In episode 2, Trent and Amber prepare Alex for his first solo trip to visit his girlfriend, Allie. Elizabeth and Brice look at a rental home,

Jonah tries to help Anna deal with stress using meditation. And Trent begins a journey to get in shape.

Season 13 of TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons premieres on Apr. 18, 2023.