7 Songs You Never Knew Bruce Springsteen Wrote for Other Artists

Since his first album debuted in 1973, Bruce Springsteen has enjoyed immense popularity and unmatched talent. 20 studio albums, a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and over 65 million album sales later, it’s safe to say Springsteen is a legend.

Whether or not you’re a Springsteen superfan, you’re likely familiar with his greatest hits, like “Dancing in the Dark,” “Born to Run,” and “Born in the USA.” And even though he has never earned a number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100, he’s made the top 10 dozens of times. Springsteen’s sound is classic, well-loved, and easily recognizable.

But in addition to being an incredibly talented singer, Springsteen is also a prolific songwriter. He has even penned several popular songs that other artists made famous. Most of these songs will stump even the most devout fans:

1. ‘Blinded by the Light’

Bruce Springsteen | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Some of the catchiest songs Bruce Springsteen wrote were made famous by other artists. Technically, the classic rock legend recorded “Blinded by the Light” after he wrote it in 1973, but not until 1976, when the British rock band Manfred Earth Band covered it, did its popularity soar. The cover reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. and was equally popular in the U.K., Rock Pasta reports.

2. ‘Pink Cadillac’

This tune seems tailor-made for Natalie Cole, who made it famous in 1987. But Springsteen wrote the song several years earlier and released it as the non-album B-side of Dancing in the Dark. Rumor has it that he was initially against a female artist covering it because the song is a not-so-subtle metaphor for sexual activity. It’s a good thing he changed his mind because “Pink Cadillac” reached number five on the Billboard Hot 100.

3. ‘Fire’

In 1978, the Pointer Sisters released their version of “Fire,” their first single as a trio. However, it was written by Springsteen in 1977 and initially recorded by Robert Gordon.

4. ‘Because the Night’

Patti Smith released this song in 1978, and she sings it so naturally that many people think she wrote it herself. Smith also happened to be Springsteen’s friend and songwriting partner, and he wrote “Because the Night” for her.

5. ‘Spirit in the Night’

“Spirit in the Night” is another song Bruce Springsteen wrote that Manfred Mann’s Earth Band made famous. Though it debuted on Springsteen’s first album, Greetings From Asbury Park, Manfred Mann’s version put the track on the charts.

6. ‘Light of Day’

Joan Jett and actor Michael J. Fox performed this song with their fictional band, the Barbusters, in the 1987 movie Light of Day. It eventually became a staple at Jett’s concerts. Most people don’t know Springsteen penned the song in 1983. He also recorded it but never released that version.

7. ‘This Little Girl’

This song hit the charts in 1981, performed by ’60s rocker Gary U.S. Bonds. But Bruce Springsteen wrote and composed it. “This Little Girl” was one of several Springsteen compositions Bonds recorded.

Bruce Springsteen has a new album of cover songs

You can catch up on your Springsteen trivia (old and new) by checking out Only the Strong Survive — a covers album he made during the COVID-19 lockdown. Despite being so different from anything he’s ever done, the album is getting rave reviews.