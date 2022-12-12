9 Burning Questions We Have After the Finale of ‘White Lotus Sicily’

The White Lotus Sicily finale reveals who dies in season 2 of Mike White’s HBO series. Still, despite the clarity episode 7 gave us regarding the dead body Daphne (Meghann Fahy) found in the crystal blue Italian waters, The White Lotus Season 2 finale left us with several burning questions about the surviving characters. Here’s what we’d like some clarity on.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding the finale of The White Lotus Sicily.]

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya in ‘The White Lotus Sicily’ | Fabio Lovino/HBO

Does Greg ever get any of Tanya’s money?

As The White Lotus finale made clear, Greg (John Gries) sought a way out of his marriage with Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) where he came out a winner. Knowing they had an iron-clad prenup agreement, Greg needed help from his gay lover Quentin (Tom Hollander), who orchestrated a plan to have the Italian mafia kill Tanya on Greg’s behalf.

Ultimately, Tanya bested the gays and survived their assassination attempt by gunning them down. However, Tanya still bit the dust in the end when she accidentally fell to her death amid her great escape. Still, we’re left wondering, since Tanya’s dead, does Greg end up with the money he so desperately sought?

Do authorities uncover Greg’s involvement in the plot to kill Tanya?

The beach of the White Lotus Sicily hotel is crawling with Italian authorities after Daphne discovers Tanya’s body. Of course, they also happen upon the gunned-down men aboard Quentin’s yacht. Will an investigation take place that leads back to Greg? That would be the ultimate justice for Tanya, whose derpy death deserves some restitution.

What did Quentin have on Jack that he was so afraid of being exposed?

Quentin’s “nephew” Jack (Leo Woodall) played an integral part in the plan to kill Tanya. He was to keep Tanya’s assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) out of the picture until the mafia did the job. During their overnight stay, Jack mentions the “hole” he was in that his “uncle” Quentin helped him out of. “You complain about your life but really you should just shut it,” Jack tells Portia.

Leo Woodall as Jack in ‘The White Lotus Sicily’ | Fabio Lovino/HBO

“Because you ain’t never been in a f***in’ hole like that. And he comes along and … No one’s perfect. Sometimes you do things you don’t wanna do.” What kind of dirt did Quentin have on Jack that he so desperately wanted to keep covered up?

Do Dominic and his wife ever make up?

Dominic Di Grasso (Michael Imperioli) was supposed to be in Italy with his entire family, including his wife and daughter. However, his repeated infidelity changed those plans. In the finale episode, Dominic makes a final call to his wife, who answers and says they should meet up when he’s “back in town.” Does that meet up bode well for the couple? Which brings us to our next question…

What did Dominic’s wife want to talk about when he “got back into town?”

Dominic’s wife also says they should talk when he gets back. What could she have to talk to him about? Will she deliver divorce papers or will their meeting go in Dominic’s favor?

Do Portia and Albie ever become a couple?

After Albie (Adam DiMarco) gets played by Lucia (Simona Tabasco) for 50,000 euros (which equates to $52,000 for those of you wondering) and Portia survives being Jack’s captive, they meet up in the airport and exchange numbers. Why they hadn’t done that before seems silly to us, but more importantly, we’re wondering if they’ll actually contact each other once they’re stateside. Will they go on a date and explore a romance through their shared trauma, or will they forget each other ever existed?

Does Harper and Ethan’s marriage survive? What about Cameron and Daphne’s?

Ethan (Will Sharpe), Harper (Aubrey Plaza), or Cameron (Theo James) could have easily been the body Daphne found in the water. However, all four of them make it out of The White Lotus Sicily finale unscathed. Still, with so much infidelity going on, we’re wondering if these marriages can survive after this vacation.

Do Harper and Ethan still trust each other enough to stay together? Will Cameron and Daphne carry on with their cheating ways to keep their relationship fresh? What about Ethan and Cameron — will their friendship stay in tact?

What did Daphne and Ethan do on the beach?

After fighting Cameron in the water — another red herring in The White Lotus Sicily finale — Ethan confronts Daphne about Cameron and Harper’s kiss. Despite hearing about her husband being physical with another woman, Daphne remains positive and encourages Ethan to join her in a secluded beach area. What do they get up to where wandering eyes cannot see? Does Ethan let Daphne make a move to get even with Harper?

Perhaps we’ll get answers to these questions and more in season 3 of The White Lotus. Catch up on The White Lotus Sicily on HBO Max.