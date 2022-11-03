9 Celebrities Who Fought for Emancipation From Their Parents and Won

Growing up in the entertainment industry is complex and growing up as a child celebrity is even more complicated. Maintaining a healthy relationship with parents as a child star can be challenging. This tension has led to many celebrity scandals where the child star seeks emancipation from their parents before the age of 18. Let’s look at nine stars who sued for emancipation, why they sued, and what happened.

Child stars have been common in the entertainment industry since the days of Shirley Temple. Sadly, sometimes there is tension between the child and the parents. Sometimes it can be due to career misguidance, overbearing control, or shady business ventures, according to Too Fab. Other times, stars want to be emancipated to overstep child labor laws.

According to the website Attorneys, “Emancipation occurs when an individual who has reached the age of majority under applicable law has the right to become independent of his or her parents’ control. Emancipation also refers to the legal process during which a minor may petition the court to become legally responsible for him or herself.”

Emancipation laws vary by state, but in general, the court will consider:

Is the minor at least 16 years old?

Is the minor living away from home, but the parents are receiving government aid?

Are the parents abusive?

Does the minor need a safe environment away from the parents?

Does the minor need or want to receive government benefits?

Is the minor pregnant? If so, does the minor wish to marry?

Does the parent wish for the minor to be emancipated?

Some child celebrities sue for emancipation and end up either withdrawing the case or settling out of court. Other stars, however, sue for emancipation and win, including the following celebrities:

Corey Feldman

DO WE REALLY LOOK 35 YRS OLDER?!? I THINK NOT. BUT JUDGE 4 YOURSELF….GO C THE MOVIE #THELOSTBOYS YES THATS #JASONPATRICK & ⁦@RealKiefer⁩ CELEBRATING THE 35TH ANNIVERSARY OF R FILM #LOSTBOYS35 IN THEATERS THIS WEEK! B 1 OF US….EAT THE DAMN WORMS! AND HAPPY HALLOWEEN! pic.twitter.com/31L4n8xJnm — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) October 9, 2022

Corey Feldman sued for emancipation at age 15 and won. He claimed his parents abused him and stole nearly $1 million of his fortune.

Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club | Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Aaron Carter filed for emancipation when he was 16 after his parents filed for divorce, and he learned that his mother-manager squandered nearly $100,000 of his money.

Jena Malone

Jena Malone strikes a pose at #MockingjayNYC! pic.twitter.com/B0QZRsnZWq — The Hunger Games ? (@TheHungerGames) November 19, 2015

At age 15, Jenna Malone sued for emancipation, claiming that her mother squandered money for personal expenses and as loans to family members. Those loans were never paid back. Malone sued when she decided she wanted to be “fully in control” of her finances.

Ariel Winter

Happy birthday to the amazing Ariel Winter! ✨ pic.twitter.com/PW89xQk9pu — Modern Family (@ModernFam) January 28, 2021

Ariel Winter always had a troubled relationship with her mother. Her sister took over her guardianship in 2014, and then Winter sued for complete emancipation in 2015 at the age of 17.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore hasn't been in an 'intimate relationship' since marriage ended in 2016 https://t.co/nxmOSVJrie pic.twitter.com/vVze81gTRJ — AsiaOne (@asiaonecom) October 17, 2022

Drew Barrymore also had a very tumultuous relationship with her mother from a very early age. Barrymore spent time in rehab twice by the age of 14. It was then she decided it would be best to sue for emancipation. She claimed she was forced to grow up way too fast.

Courtney Love

When asked about #FreeBritney on Instagram, Courtney Love didn't hold back.



"I've tried to lobby attorneys for years with a glimmer of humanity to take on Spears situation and they always p—y out," she said. "It's one of the worst things I've ever seen done to another woman." pic.twitter.com/ve8y6fxes4 — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) December 17, 2020

Courtney Love got emancipated from both her parents at 17 years old. She has spoken much about the details of the case. Interestingly, Love’s daughter also sued for emancipation from her at the age of 17. Instead, she got a temporary restraining order against Love and guardianship given to her paternal grandmother and aunt.

Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan grew up in the Children of God cult. Her basic necessities were barely provided. Her family relocated to the United States, but her father’s verbal abuse continued. McGowan emancipated herself at 15. However, being emancipated didn’t make her life easier. She was forced to be homeless and focused on sheer survival.

Jaime Pressly

Jaime Pressly's home has been burglarized amid a string of high-profile thefts: https://t.co/oP0Hx3r9G6 pic.twitter.com/k4bmviKsFU — E! News (@enews) March 18, 2017

Jaime Pressly was 14 when she filed for emancipation to pursue a modeling career. She later apologized to her parents, claiming she was a strong-willed and strong-minded teenager who had her own ideas and didn’t fit in anywhere.

Melissa Francis

Melissa Francis had a rocky relationship with her mother, and she became an emancipated minor at age 15. She claims her reasons for being emancipated were to avoid child labor laws and get away from her controlling mother.

