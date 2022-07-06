‘90 Day Diaries’: Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra’s Plans To Move Out of Debbie’s House and to a New State

90 Day: The Single Life Season 1 couple, Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra, have decided to move out of the house with Colt’s mother, Debbie Johnson. However, that also means Colt could be leaving Las Vegas, Nevada, and moving out of state. Here’s what we know about Colt and Vanessa’s new plan to get their marriage back on track.

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra, ’90 Day Diaries’ | discovery+

Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra’s separation

As documented on the finale of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2, Colt and Vanessa joined the stage with Debbie. Colt revealed that his wife Vanessa separated from him because his overly-involved mother meddled in his marriage. He said that his wife, Vanessa moved out and refused to live with him unless Debbie was out of the house.

Vanessa explained, “I moved out. I’m tired of being under her roof. It’s nonstop. Even if the door is closed to our room, it’s ‘Hey, Colt! Hey, Colt!'”

She explained that Debbie’s interference in their marriage caused their relationship to crumble. She said that she and Colt had suffered a miscarriage. The heartbreaking loss of her pregnancy, mixed with the criticism from mother-in-law Debbie, was too much for her, and she decided it was best to separate from Colt. She moved in with her cousin in Las Vegas, where Colt comes to visit her.

Colt and Vanessa plan to move back in together

On the July 4 episode of 90 Day Diaries Season 4, Vanessa is still living with her cousin. Colt and Vanessa decide the only way their marriage will continue is if they move into together.

During the episode, the 90 Day Fiancé couple decides to rent a home for the weekend to see how it would feel to live together sans Debbie.

Vanessa and Colt invite their friends, Karla and Mark, to their rented home. Colt tells his friends how much he’s enjoying living alone with just Vanessa. He says, “It’s really nice having our own privacy. It’s definitely something I would like to do full time.”

That’s when Colt reveals his plans to leave Las Vegas. Colt reveals that he’s actively seeking new working opportunities out of state. He says he doesn’t know where he’s going yet but is willing to go anywhere for a good job.

Vanessa is prepared to move out of state with Colt

As 90 Day Fiancé fans know, Colt is a software developer. He was laid off from his job during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020 when he was developing software for slot machine games.

Colt’s goal now is to find a job that better suits him in the same industry. He said, “I’m trying to expand my horizons and seeing what else is out there as a lone software developer in this crazy, crazy world.”

He tells his friends, “It can be Washington, Montana, Alabama, Florida.” Of course, Vanessa admits that leaving their friends and family behind in Las Vegas would prove to be “tough” on them. However, she said she would follow her husband wherever he went. She says, “Even though it’d be sad to leave Las Vegas, I’m ready to follow him.”

It will be a miracle if Colt will make the move out of his mother’s house, let alone out of state. Fans can keep following Vanessa and Colt on 90 Day Diaries Season 4.

