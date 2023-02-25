‘90 Day Fiancé’: 5 of the Funniest Karen Everett One-Liners

Karen Everett, the matriarch of the Everett family on The Family Chantel, will do anything for her children, Chantel Everett, Winter Everett, River Everett, and Royal Everett. The protective momma bear is always ready for a fight and is one of the most unintentionally hilarious 90 Day Fiancé cast members of all time. Let’s take a look back at all of the funniest Karen quotes.

Karen Everett, ‘The Family Chantel’ | TLC

‘If things don’t go well in the Philippines, it’s going to be a Thrilla in Manila’

Philippines native Angenette Everett joined the family as Royal’s wife. The Everetts head to Manila to meet Angenette’s family for the first time. While the point of the trip is to meet Anganette’s family and understand her culture, Karen is always ready for a fight if things turn sour.

She says that if things don’t go well in the Philippines, there will be a “Thrilla in Manila,” referring to the iconic final boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

‘I hope they like Mary Poppins because it’s about to be steppin’ time.’

In an interview on The Family Chantel, Karen is asked about meeting Angenette’s family. She says, “I hope they like Mary Poppins because it’s about to be steppin’ time.” She then followed it up with, “Get to stepping!”

‘Harvest the American Dollar’

On 90 Day Fiancé, tensions were at an all-time high between the Everett and the Jimeno families. Chantels’ mother claims to have uncovered a website that Pedro’s mom, Lidia, allegedly ran. She believes the family is part of an elaborate Green Card scam in the Dominican Republic.

Karen believes that Lidia “finds stupid Americans to match with a person on the island in order to harvest the American dollar.” While there’s no proof, this has become one of the most iconic Karen lines ever.

‘They may have met some stupid Americans, but things are about to get a lot more stupider’

Karen is convinced that Pedro and his family think they are “stupid American with mental problems” and are attempting to scam them. Karen said this ironic line before hiring a private investigator to check out Pedro’s family. This one-liner has become Karen’s most iconic catchphrase, which is why it’s in the number one spot.

‘You’ll have the most fabulous divorce ever! You asked for it, so you’re going to get it!’

On The Family Cahntel, Pedro decides he wants a divorce from Chantel. The separation becomes toxic, and Karen stands guard at Pedro and Chantel’s home. Pedro demands to see Chantel, but Karen doesn’t back down to protect her daughter. In true Karen fashion, she does it in the most hilarious and outlandish way.

Not risking opening the door and letting Pedro have a chance to come inside, she opens the window and talks to him as if he was going through a drive-through window. She sarcastically rubs it in his face that the divorce will be difficult, sarcastically telling him he’s going to have the “most fabulous divorce ever” since he asked for it.