‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum, Michael Baltimore, Arrested in Florida After Being Added to the Most Wanted List

Michael Baltimore, who appeared briefly on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, has been arrested in Florida. Baltimore has been on the run for more than a year after a shooting at a Pennsylvania barbershop took the life of Kendell Jerome Cook. Cook also appeared on the show.

According to an official press release, Baltimore was added to the U.S. Marshal’s Most Wanted List in June 2022. His addition to the list came just over one year after one man was killed and another was injured at GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

According to the official press release, Baltimore is accused of killing Kendell Jerome Cook, the owner of GQ barbershop. He was wanted on charges of homicide, assault, and parole violations. A reward of $25,000 was offered for tips that led to his apprehension. No motive for the killing was given.

At the time of his arrest, Baltimore allegedly attempted to give police a fake name. He also produced false identification cards. According to Local 10, police used a fingerprint scanner to confirm his real identity. Baltimore was apprehended with illegal drugs, including Fentanyl and Extacy, and a loaded handgun. There is no word on extradition proceedings.

Who was Michael Baltimore on the show?

Baltimore’s name might not be familiar to casual watchers of 90 Day Fiancé. Fans who watched closely may recognize him as a barber who played a pivotal role in the downfall of one marriage. He did not serve as a cast member looking for love, though. Instead, both Baltimore and Cook were involved in a season 6 storyline involving Ashley Martson and Jay Smith.

On the show, Baltimore and Cook catch Smith cheating on Martson in the barbershop’s bathroom. Baltimore was working for Cook at the time. Cook opted to tell Martson about Jay’s behavior. The small business owner was lambasted by fans for “snitching.” Cook defended his actions on Instagram when the season aired. He noted that Smith made it his business when he decided to have a romantic encounter inside the barbershop.

In the wake of Cook’s death, GQ barbershop ceased operations briefly. In June 2021, the shop reopened. Who currently owns the shop remains unknown.