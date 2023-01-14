’90 Day Fiancé: Are Angela and Michael Still Together in 2023?

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 couple Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have been on the brink of divorce for a while now. Where are they now in 2023 after their cheating scandal? Here are all of the updates.

Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 | TLC

Angela caught Michael allegedly cheating on her

Throughout 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela tries to get Michael to delete his social media. She claims that he has been caught in the past flirting with women in his Instagram DMs. Angela gave Michael an ultimatum to either delete the Instagram account, or she will divorce him.

The two were able to work it out, but by the time Angela returned to New York City for the Happily Ever After? tell-all special, Angela is talking about divorcing Michael again.

32-year-old Michael, who joined the tell-all via video call from Nigeria, had been caught cheating on his 56-year-old wife with a woman around his age. Angela provided proof that Michael had been cheating through an audio message.

Michael is heard talking sweetly to the woman in a voice memo, ending the message with a declaration of love. Angela sobbed as she revealed the screenshots of the sweet text messages they exchanged. Michael apologized and asked his wife to take him back.

Are Angela and Michael still together?

The cheating drama unfolded on the tell-all stage in the fall of 2022. Since then, there have been sightings of Michael and Angela together. Surprisingly, it appears that Michael and Angela are still working on their marriage together. The pair married in January 2020 in Nigeria and have been working on obtaining a spousal visa.

On November 11, a 90 Day Fiancé fan spotted Angela and Michael together in a grocery store. The fan who posted the photo on Twitter (via Reddit) captioned the image: “Lmao I can’t believe I was star struck.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 couple looks surprisingly happy together. Angela smiles and waves at the camera, and Michael looks at the camera as he’s pushing a grocery cart.

Is Michael in the US with Angela?

During part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 tell-all, Angela confirmed that she and Michael were still together despite the allegations, which was filmed in September 2022 and aired in January 2023. She told the tell-all host, Shaun Robinson, they were still together.

In the following months, Angela appears to have confirmed her relationship status with Michael with a TikTok. In the video she posted on November 5, 2022, Angela is alongside her husband, Michael, with Rihanna’s ‘Love on the Brain’ in the background. The clip shows Angela lip-synching to the song as Michael kisses her on the cheek.

In December, Angela shared another video of her cuddling up with Michael to another romantic song, ‘Let’s Make Love’ by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Between the Instagram drama and Michael’s cheating scandal, many 90 Day Fiancé fans thought it was over between Angela and Michael. However, the couple appears to be together still and trying to mend their broken marriage.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All: No Limits Part 3 airs Monday, January 16, at 8 pm EST on TLC.