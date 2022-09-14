‘90 Day Fiancé’ Couple Update: Ella and Johnny’s Relationship is Over — ‘You Deserve [a] Better Man’

After being given the green light from TLC, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5 star, Ella Johnson finally updates fans on her relationship with Johnny Chao. In an Instagram video, Ella reveals that she and Johnny are no longer together, and she’s now focused on herself. Here’s everything we know about the end of their relationship.

Ella Johnson and Johnny Chao, ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ | TLC

Ella announces her relationship with Johnny is over

On September 11, the former Before the 90 Days star, Ella, gave fans an update on her life since her season ended. She says in the video, “So, I’ve finally been given the go-ahead to give you an update on Johnny and I. And it really does break my heart whether you believe it or not, but we’re not together currently.” Check out the Instagram post below:

The Idaho-native reveals that even though she broke up with her Chinese boyfriend, Johnny, he still wants to come to the United States. She said that while she supports the idea of him coming to visit her, she will no longer wait for him.

“And I’m really going to miss him. But I really don’t want to keep waiting forever for him to come around,” Ella concludes in the video update.

Ella is focusing on herself and shows off weight loss

After breaking it off with Johnny, Ella is now refocusing her energy on herself. “I’m just going to take this time and just focus on me. I’ve been losing weight, 25 pounds right now. So I’m just gonna keep working on me,” she concludes. In the caption of the post, she reveals how “grateful” she is for all of the good things going on in her life. She writes, “I am excited to work on me.”

Ella is doing her best to stay optimistic about the disappointing breakup. She reveals how her relationship with Johnny has changed her as a person. “I’m gonna take the positive from this experience to learn and grow for the next relationship,” Ella writes.

Johnny tells Ella she deserves a ‘better man’

Johnny liked Ella’s life update video and commented. He wrote in a now-deleted comment: “Congrats for your weight loss, you deserve better man good luck and best wish. Life is full of challenge and miracle, be the best of you and you will have the best of relationship [sic].”

He has since deleted the comment from Ella’s Instagram post. However, it seems that the two are still friends. And as of now, they still follow each other on Instagram.

Ella then posted another video thanking her followers for all of the support and positive comments. She admitted she was expecting more backlash from 90 Day Fiancé fans. It seems that the relationship ended because of the distance. If Johnny comes to the US, will Ella change her mind? Or perhaps Ella would be better suited for the next season of The Single Life.

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiancé’: Johnny Takes Full Responsibility for Ella’s Cheating in Instagram Post