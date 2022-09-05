‘90 Day Fiancé’: Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Potthast Shows Off Singing Skills in LeAnn Rimes Cover

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, 31-year-old Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Potthast revealed her plans to pursue her singing career. With her husband Andrei Castrovet working full time, Libby plans to spend her time pursuing her passion for music.

Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Potthast ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ | TLC

Libby wants to pursue a career in singing

On the September 4 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Libby and Andrei buy their first home together. Libby reveals to her father, Chuck Potthast, the plan to turn their spare bedroom into a music studio for Libby to record her vocals.

“I’ve never really envisioned working for my dad my whole life, and so recently, I’ve been kind of toying with the idea of what I love, and that’s singing,” Libby tells the cameras. “That’s something that I want to get more into.”



Of course, her plan to pursue music was met with some hesitancy from her father, mother, and sisters. At the housewarming party, a guest, who happens to be a professional singer as well, asked Libby to sing for her.



Libby felt uncomfortable being put on the spot and refused to sing. However, she did disclose her plans to sing “nursery rhymes” for children’s videos.

Libby shows off her singing a LeAnn Rimes cover

On September 4, Libby posted a music video she made of herself on her Instagram. In the video, Libby sings a cover of ‘Blue’ by LeAnn Rimes. The 90 Day Fiancé star belts out the country anthem.

The video starts out with a montage of a pregnant Libby kissing Andrei, which then transitions to her singing and walking along a Florida beach. Check out Libby’s Instagram video here:

Libby tells fans that this is just the beginning of her music career. “A cover I did recently. One of my all time favorites. More to come,” she captioned the post.

’90 Day Fiancé’ fans react to Libby’s singing

This isn’t the first singing video of Libby’s on the internet. In May 2019, Libby posted a video of herself singing the classic song, ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow,’ while rocking her baby to sleep.” I’ve always loved to sing. But now, I love it that much more! Do any of you mommas or daddys sing to your little ones?” Libby writes alongside the video. Check out the Instagram video below:

Some followers were shocked by Libby’s LeAnn Rimes cover, even mixing up her version with the original. But when some fans suggested it was just her lip-synching over the original, Libby posted a video of herself recording the raw vocals in her home recording studio, proving it was her singing the cover.

Of course, 90 Day Fiancé fans have their opinions about Libby’s decision to pursue a career in music. Some fans are blown away by Libby’s singing ability. One fan wrote, “Love your voice! Keep singing!” Another fan commented, “Totally surprised!! You sound amazing!!”

However, other followers weren’t as impressed by the music video itself. One fan wrote (via Reddit), “I think the presentation can be better, but the girl can sing.” Another commented, “She has an amazing voice but she needs a video coach.”

Fans will have to tune into 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 to find out more about Libby’s singing career.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 airs Sunday at 8 pm EST on TLC and discovery+.

RELATED: Why a 90 Day Fiancé Spinoff Show With Elizabeth’ Libby’ Potthast’s Family Is a Bad Idea

