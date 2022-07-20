‘90 Day Fiancé’ Fan Photo Confirms Zied and Rebecca Are in Tunisia — Did They Move?

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 stars, Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi’s location was revealed by a fan. After Zied came home from Tunisia on 90 Day Diaries, he made a plan to move back with or without Rebecca. So where do the 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 couple end up? Here’s what we know.

Zied decides he wants to move back to Tunisia, with or without his wife, Rebecca

On 90 Day Diaries Season 3, Zied left his job, his wife Rebecca, and his life in Woodstock, Georgia, to visit his family in Tunisia for a few months. Despite Rebecca being upset with him leaving, Zied explained how important it was for him to see his family after being unable to travel for nearly two years.

However, Rebecca felt abandoned since she had to stay back in Georgia. She begged him to wait until they could go together, but Zied didn’t budge. When he came home on 90 Day Diaries Season 4, he told his wife about his idea to move to Tunisia to be near his family.

But Rebecca was not supportive of the idea. She told the cameras, “Him wanting to move to Tunisia is overwhelming. Like where do I get off of this ride?”

On the July 18 episode of 90 Day Diaries, Rebecca and Zied sit down with a translator and discuss the plan to move to Tunisia. However, by the end of the episode, the couple still is divided on this major life decision.

’90 Day Fiancé’ fan confirms Zied and Rebecca are currently in Tunisia

On July 18, a 90 Day Fiancé fan posted a photo of her fiancé, who currently lives in Tunisia, with Zied and Rebecca. The fan wrote, “Most RANDOM thing ever, EVER. I got engaged to my Tunisian boyfriend recently. He sends me this from Tunisia and asks, ‘do you know them, they said they are on tv in America.'” Check out the picture below (via Reddit):

Zied and Rebecca smile and post for the camera in the photo with the 90 Day Fiancé fan. The post’s comment section revealed that the couple was not in the Tunis area where Zied’s originally from. According to the fan, the 90 Day Fiancé couple was spotted in the “Amran area.”

Did Zied and Rebecca move?

Since the discussion on 90 Day Diaries, Zied and Rebecca may have moved to Tunisia together. While there’s currently no confirmation on whether they’re living in Tunisia, there are some hints on their Instagram accounts.

On June 16, Rebecca posted her TikTok which revealed that she was currently in Tunisia on her Instagram. She said she was on her way to spend the day at the beach with Zied and his friends.

On ZiZied’snstagram, he has confirmed that he and Rebecca are in Tunisia. The 90 Day Diaries star recently posted a video hinting that he and Rebecca have moved to his home country. In the video, he sings ‘Feeling Good’ by Michael Bublé. Check out his video below:

It’s now confirmed that Rebecca and Zied are still together in Tunisia. And based on the song choice, it’s a “new dawn” for this 90 Day Fiancé couple. Fans will have to keep watching 90 Day Diaries to learn more about their journey.

New episodes of 90 Day Diaries Season 4 air Mondays on TLC and discovery+.

