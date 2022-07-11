‘90 Day Fiancé’ Fans Call Out Kara for Spending Wedding Budget on Mini Bottles of Patron

On 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Kara Bass said she wanted to keep her wedding with Guillermo Rojer on a strict budget, meanwhile spending hundreds on mini bottles of alcohol. Here’s what the 90 Day Fiancé fans had to say about her hypocritical wedding purchases.

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

Kara tells Guillermo about their wedding budget

Earlier in 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Kara made it very clear to her fiancé, Guillermo, that weddings in America get expensive and that they need about a year to save up the money. She also refused to buy Guillermo a laptop because it cost too much of their savings.

However, after Guillermo heard of the death of his brother, Jose Joaquin, both of their attitudes changed toward having a wedding. So they decided they would have a small wedding now with their budget.

Kara told the cameras, “With the passing of Guillermo’s brother a month ago, it just puts it into perspective how important family is… So we decided to make a shift to a larger wedding.” She said, “So my guest list went from four people, me, my mom, my brother, and Guillermo. To forty people.”

’90 Day Fiancé’ fans call out Kara for spending her money on mini bottles of alcohol

On the July 10 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Kara and Guillermo discuss what needs to happen before their wedding in a few days. Kara is stressing out and is asking Guillermo to help her tie personalized tags onto these miniature bottles of alcohol.

One Reddit user called out Kara for her wedding planning choices. The 90 Day Fiancé fan wrote, “Kara: ‘We have to save money.’ Also Kara: ‘Let’s spend $10 a piece for 100 small bottles of mini patron.’ Girl what?” Check out the Reddit post below:

Another Reddit user commented, “Thank you for making this thread. That’s at least $200 worth of mini bottles. You can get a laptop for under 200.” Another fan commented, “I was wondering what the hell that was! She said 40 people, so if that price is correct, $400. Here’s your laptop, Guillermo!” And another fan said, “Those 100 small bottles of patron cost more than my entire wedding.”

Will Kara and Guillermo even get married?

Just two days ahead of their wedding, Guillermo tells Kara about his concerns about getting married to her. He’s worried that their communication issues and differing lifestyles will become an issue for them.

Guillermo tells the cameras, “I appreciate a lot that Kara is now making me a bigger wedding. But I thought that the controlling Kara was gone. I mean, that’s what we talk. But now, everything is just starting to come out again, and it’s making me question. Is this gonna be like forever? Is she gonna try to control me every single time? I’m not a little kid. [sic]“

Perhaps the stress is going to be too much for Kara and Guillermo. Fans will have to keep watching 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 to discover how this couple’s journey unfolds.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and to stream on discovery+.

