‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’: Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast Have Another Cringey Project in the Works

90 Day Fiancé stars Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast have started a new channel on YouTube. While they seem proud of it, some franchise fans think the Happily Ever After couple is just moving on to their next cringe-worthy project.

Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Potthast started their ‘90 Day Fiancé’ journey in 2017

Andrei and Elizabeth started their 90 Day Fiancé journey during Season 5. The TLC series documented how the couple first met in Dublin and how they fared during their K-1 visa process and marriage. The reality stars returned for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?

Fans have seen the couple through tons of drama over the years. Andrei has had a contentious relationship with Libby’s family from the beginning. That strain led to some outrageous behavior from the Potthasts during their wedding in Moldova.

Elizabeth and Andrei haven’t always seen eye to eye either. Many viewers find Andrei’s attitude toward his wife to be misogynistic at times.

However, the couple is still together and happy. They welcomed their daughter, Eleanor, who they lovingly refer to as Ellie, in January 2019. In March 2022, Elizabeth announced she is pregnant with their second child.

The ‘90 Day Fiancé’ couple recently started a Youtube channel

Andrei and Elizabeth are lucky enough to appear on multiple 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs. They’re also making their 3-year-old daughter Eleanor the star of a new project. Their Youtube channel is called Ellie’s World. It features videos of Eleanor playing various pretend games with Andrei.

“Welcome to Ellie’s World! I am Eleanor (Ellie) Castravet!” the channel description reads. “You may know me from TLC with my parents Elizabeth and Andrei featured on the hit TV series 90 Day Fiancé. But this channel is all about ME! I make fun skits with my parents and travel the world. I post weekly videos and will entertain you! Subscribe for more.”

The channel uploaded its first video in May 2022. As of September 2022, it’s racked up a little less than 2,000 subscribers.

Some ‘90 Day Fiancé’ fans are turned off by Andrei and Libby’s new Youtube project

For years, 90 Day Fiancé fans have criticized Andrei and Libby, accusing them of being thirsty for attention. Some think the couple faked drama on the show to get more air time. Others found it odd when the two started an Only Fans account.

Now, with the reality stars spotlighting their young daughter, many think it’s a step too far. And seeing how the couple has multiple iterations of the channel in different languages, including Hindi and Russian, some fans think it’s a form of exploitation.

“So basically, they are stage parents, trying to groom their child to be an international superstar,” one Reddit fan wrote. “Ask the Olsen twins how happy their childhood was.”

“I can’t imagine creating a human life just to exploit it for attention and money,” another Redditor added. “I don’t think kids should be on YouTube, period. Who do they think is watching this kind of content?? Should be illegal to put your kids online like this.”

Fan criticism hasn’t bothered Andrei and Elizabeth in the past. So ultimately, no matter what people may think, the couple will likely continue doing what they think is right for their family.

