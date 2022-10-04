’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’: Fans Defend Libby After Her Sister Becky’s Horrible Comment About Deporting Andrei

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After viewers have always expressed their distaste for the Potthast family’s displays of egotism. Over the years, fans have witnessed Libby Potthast’s parents and siblings struggle to accept Andrei and Libby as a married couple. Following a recent episode of the show’s seventh season, viewers are divided on whether Andrei is worse than his wife’s notorious family.

Andrei and Libby’s marriage on ’90 Day Fiancé

Andrei and Libby initially appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple first met on Tinder in Dublin while Libby visited Ireland. The two fell in love and returned for four more seasons of the show. During this time they held a second wedding in Moldova, and Libby gave birth to their daughter Eleanor.

Libby’s family was unhappy about how quickly she was getting close to Andrei. They all made it clear how they felt about it. Viewers are interested in Libby and Andrei’s relationship because it is always full of drama. 90 Day Fiancé has shown the couple’s ups and downs, like planning two weddings, deciding if Libby should work full-time, and wondering what Andrei’s career will be like in America.

Andrei has had a lot of trouble getting along with Libby’s family, which has made his marriage to Libby difficult. Charlie Potthast, Libby’s brother, has a history of physical aggression toward Andrei in front of the family. This has only deepened Andrei’s resentment of him.

Andrei also struggles with Jen and Becky Potthast, Libby’s sisters. Andrei’s relationship with Libby’s father, Chuck Potthast, has improved. But he still has occasional problems with Libby’s mother, Pam.

Recently, Becky Potthast made light of Andrei’s impending green card interview on 90 Day Fiancé by joking that he will be deported back to Moldova. Many viewers saw this as an insensitive remark from Becky to Libby — evidence that Libby’s family is just as immature as they like to portray Andrei.

Recently, users on Reddit were divided over whether Libby’s family had become worse than Andrei. One user began the post by writing, “I’m not the biggest Libby/Andrei fan, but this was just mean. You want a husband/dad away from his family? You want Libby to move to Moldova? Wishing a family to be split up is so wrong. I can’t stand this family.”

Another user commented, “That comment validated everything Andrei says about the family being toxic. They are all enmeshed in groupthink.”

Fans think Libby’s family is trying to become the next The Family Chantel as Chantel’s spinoff is ending. One Reddit user commented, “I’m convinced they are trying to be the next Family Chantel, and it’s working about as well as trying to make fetch happen.” However, franchise fans think that the Potthast family does not have what it takes to be the next Family Chantel.

Some fans think the Potthast family is bad, but so is Andrei

On the flip side, some viewers believe Andrei is every bit as bad as Libby’s family. One Reddit user commented, “Her family has issues, but Andrei has poor manners in how he approaches Libby’s parents.”

Fans had mixed reactions to the scene where Andrei meets Pam at a coffee shop to discuss who will attend her birthday celebration. Pam asks Andrei to bring Libby and Eleanor to the party, but Andrei clarifies that he and Libby wouldn’t go if Charlie attended. Some viewers thought Andrei was being too hostile toward Pam during their conversation and that he didn’t need to raise his voice.

While Andrei was formerly known as a villain on the show, most fans believe he has changed over the years to become a responsible father. On the other hand, Libby’s family has always been a sore spot for fans who believe that the Potthasts never accept responsibility for their errors.

