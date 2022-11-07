‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’: Kimberly Menzies Reveals More About Her Military Background as She Compares Meeting Usman’s Mom to Fighting in Desert Storm

Kimberly Menzies is among the most well-known cast members of the show 90 Day Fiancé. Kim became famous for her relationship with her Nigerian boyfriend, Usman Umar. The couple’s connection started smoothly, but their different cultures have recently caused a problem in their happy love life.

Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar | TLC

Kimberly Menzies was in the military years ago

When Kim was only 19 years old, she joined the military and worked as a secretary, as revealed in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. During an episode in 2021, the mother of one said, “I was traveling to Saudi Arabia to fight in Desert Storm.”

Operation Desert Storm was a military campaign that took place from 1990 to 1991 as a response to the invasion of Kuwait by Iraq. The U.S. Department of Defense says that the operation was the first big international challenge the U.S. had to deal with after the end of the Cold War.

After leaving the military, Kim got into the restaurant industry. In 2012, she started working at Mimi’s Cade as the restaurant’s manager in San Diego. On the October 22, 2022, the reality TV star announced to her Instagram followers that she had begun working as a receptionist at the Kona Kai Resort & Spa.

Kimberly Menzies compared meeting Usman’s mom to fighting in Desert Storm

In 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5, Kim repeatedly tried to become Usman’s girlfriend. At first, Usman resisted, but he finally gave in, and the two started dating. Kim is in Nigeria in the ongoing season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to meet Usman’s family.

The 52-year-old admitted in episode 8 that meeting Usman’s mother would be the most nerve-wracking experience of her life, just like fighting in Desert Storm. As fans are aware, Usman’s family disapproves of him marrying Kim due to their age difference.

Kim got to meet Usman’s family in an October episode. At the beginning of the episode, she bought a cow for Usman’s mother. The traditional gift is supposed to show how much you care about your partner’s family. However, when the cow showed up at Usman’s family’s house the next day, it was seen as a bribe.

Kim maintained that the present was not intended as a bribe. Usman joined in to support his girlfriend by saying that they were deeply in love. However, the family refused to budge and did not give their approval.

Usman Umar’s mother said that she preferred her son to marry a younger, local woman first

Usman’s mother said her son had previously married a white woman, but the couple could not have kids. She then said that she preferred her son marry a younger local woman first and then marry Kim as a second wife.

Usman said his mom is his “second God” and that he would never disobey her. “Then it’s over,” Kim replied. “I can’t be the second wife. For me, I won’t do that. I won’t be anybody’s second anything.”

The pair, who initially met on social media, confessed that they were surprised by how difficult it was to win over Usman’s mother. “We really don’t know what we’re going to do now,” Kim admitted. “It was a bad experience,” Usman added.

