’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7: Cast, Premiere Date, and Air Time

90 Day Fiancé fan-favorite couples, and those who fans love to hate, join the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? to document their lives after marriage. Here is everything we know about Happily Ever After? Season 7, including cast, premiere date, and air time.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 | TLC

The seven couples joining the cast of ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7

In July, TLC announced the cast of six former 90 Day Fiancé couples. The returning married couples are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Elizabeth’ Libby’ Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, and Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 | TLC

Next, two couples plan to take their relationship to the next level: Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods and Kim Menzies and Usman’ Sojaboy’ Umar.

On August 9, the official 90 Day Fiancé Instagram announced that a couple from the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé, Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween, will be joining in on the fun.

When does ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 air on TLC?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 premieres on TLC on Sunday, August 28, at 8 pm EST. The episode is available for streaming earlier on Sunday on discovery+. After the premiere, new episodes will drop every Sunday.

Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth’ Libby’ Potthast, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 | TLC

What ’90 Day Fiancé’ fans can expect this season

Based on the Happily Ever After? Season 7 trailer, this season looks like it could be the best one yet. This season is cast with the franchise’s most polarizing couples. The teaser for season 7 begins highlights the happy couples as they enjoy their honeymoon years together. Check out the trailer below:

But not everyone’s married life is bliss. Angela seems to be giving up on the idea of bringing her husband, Michael, to the United States as she begins online flirting with another foreign man. Meanwhile, Andrei and Libby are shocked to find out that family members could be trying to sabotage Andrei’s immigration process.

Big Ed finds it challenging to trust Liz after a night out makes him question her sexuality. Most fans look forward to seeing Jenny snap at Sumit for how his family has treated her all these years.

Fans will have to tune in to discover what these arguments, allegations, and outbursts are all about. Do any of the couples end up finding their ‘happily ever after?’ Based on the explosive trailer, it seems unlikely.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 premieres Sunday, August 28 at 8 pm EST on TLC and discovery+.

