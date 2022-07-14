‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 Features These 6 Fan-Favorite Couples

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is back for season 7. The new season’s official trailer just dropped. Check out to see if your favorite 90 Day Fiancé couple is returning.

Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth’ Libby’ Potthast, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 | TLC

Angela, 56 (Hazlehurst, GA) and Michael, 34 (Nigeria)

90 Day Fiancé’s favorite Southern “Mee-Maw,” Angela Deem, is back, but a lot has changed since we last saw her. Last fans knew Angela was waiting for Michael’s spousal visa to be approved so he could come to the United States. With their growing marital issues, Angela strikes up a flirtatious friendship with a Canadian man.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 | TLC

In the official trailer for Happily Ever After? Season 7, Angela is video calling the new man in her life. She says, “I’ve gave nothing but loyalty to Michael for five years, but at this point, I got to do what I got to do for me.” She suggests that she goes to Canada to meet him. But she’s torn because Michael is close to having a visa, and she wants to give her marriage another chance.

Elizabeth, 31 (Tampa, FL) and Andrei, 35 (Moldova)

Happily Ever After? Season 7 picks up where Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Potthast and Andrei Castravet left off. The pair just bought a house, and Andrei is settling into his real estate job with Libby’s father. With their lives settling down, Elizabeth is considering pursuing her passion for music.

Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth’ Libby’ Potthast, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 | TLC

In the new season, the couple will face new challenges. The tension between Andrei and Libby’s family grows as they are concerned that Andrei is isolating Libby from them. In the trailer, Andrei is asked for an unexpected green card interview. He finds out that someone could be trying to sabotage Andrei’s immigration status to get him deported by writing letters to homeland security. Andrei says, “There’s a lot of people from the family. They will make problems from us [sic].”

Jovi, 31 (New Orleans, LA) and Yara, 27 (Ukraine)

Happily Ever After? Season 7 follows Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya as they navigate relationship changes. Yara is dealing with postpartum insecurities after the birth of baby Mylah. As featured in the official trailer, she has been hanging out with new girlfriends who Jovi thinks could be a bad influence on her.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 | TLC

A homesick Yara considers going back to her home country, Ukraine, visiting her family before the Russia-Ukraine war changed everything. Instead, Yara, Jovi, and Mylah decide to visit Prague, where her mother lives. Yara is desperate to help her loved ones to safety during this crisis and is considering bringing some to the US.

Ed, 56 (San Diego, CA) and Liz, 29 (San Diego, CA)

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods return to continue their journey. A lot has changed since fans last saw the couple on 90 Day: The Single Life. The new season of Happily Ever After? will document Big Ed Brown and Liz’s unexpected engagement.

Liz Woods and Big Ed Brown, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 | TLC

Liz and Ed try to figure out their trust and control issues as they try to make their relationship work. However, the on-again-off-again couple is facing the challenge of getting their family on board with their upcoming union. With major life changes in store for this couple, will they overcome their control and trust issues before they walk down the aisle?

Jenny, 63 (Palm Springs, CA) and Sumit, 33 (India)

Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten are married and living happily ever after in India. But of course, Sumit’s family is not happy, refusing even to acknowledge their union. While Sumit focuses on repairing his broken relationship with his family, Jenny becomes increasingly homesick for her children and grandchildren back in the US.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 | TLC

In Happily Ever After? Season 7, Jenny and Sumit struggle to see eye-to-eye. They begin to realize that their age 30-year age gap could be part of the reason why they are having so many issues in their marriage. In the trailer, Jenny yells at Sumit, “Why does everybody think it’s OK for me to sit here and take all this abuse?” Will Sumit and Jenny ever find true happiness together?

Kim, 51 (San Diego, CA) and Usman, 33 (Nigeria)

With her boyfriend’s indecisiveness, Kim Menzies is taking the future of their relationship into her hands. She plans to visit Nigeria to propose to Usman “Sojaboy” Umar. Neither of their families is thrilled about the couple moving forward together. Kim’s son, Jamal, is concerned that his mom is moving too quickly. Meanwhile, Usman’s mother worries that her son may never have grandchildren, given Kim’s age, and pushes Usman to marry a younger woman.

Kim Menzies and Usman’ Sojaboy’ Umar, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 | TLC

As discussed in their previous season, Usman plans to have many wives. So as a solution for Usman to have children, his family tries to set him up with a younger bride. But the reality of being in a polygamous marriage with Usman has Kim worried about her future. With Usman’s family trying to set him up with a younger bride, Kim is concerned she won’t be his first wife.

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Angela Deem Filmed Being a ‘Karen’ on a Flight