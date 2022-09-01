’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Shaeeda Shares ‘How to Be a Good Wife’ on Instagram

Shaeeda Sween is still learning how to make her marriage work with Bilal Hazziez, but she’s ready to share her tips with the world. The 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 couple continues their journey on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, documenting life after their wedding day. And though Bilal and Shaeeda had their differences, they’re committed to improving their relationship, as Shaeeda recently revealed on Instagram.

Shaeeda and Bilal are the seventh couple on ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7. | TLC

Shaeeda and Bilal got married on ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9

Viewers met Shaeeda and Bilal for the first time on 90 Day Fiancé Season 9. The two met online while Shaeeda lived in Trinidad and Tobago and Bilal lived in Kansas City, Mo. When they finally saw each other in person, Bilal and Shaeeda got engaged. Shaeeda moved to Kansas City two years later to start her life with Bilal in the U.S.

The two got off to a rocky start. Bilal pranked Shaeeda by taking her to his childhood home instead of his current house so that he could test her loyalty and see if she only wanted his money. That caused a breach of trust between them. Bilal and Shaeeda disagreed on many things after that, including a prenup agreement that Bilal wanted Shaeeda to sign.

Despite their disagreements, Bilal and Shaeeda finished out their season of 90 Day Fiancé with a wedding. But their story with the franchise is far from over; Bilal and Shaeeda will appear as the seventh couple on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7.

Shaeeda shared tips on being a ‘good wife’ and said she’s still learning

Major update: Bilal and Shaeeda's journey continues on #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After, coming Aug 28 at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/z4X7Dl5pmJ — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 9, 2022

Shaeeda recently went behind the scenes on how she and Bilal have improved themselves for Happily Ever After? Season 7. In an Instagram post, the yoga instructor shared tips on “how to be a good wife.” The post included a video of Bilal embracing Shaeeda in a long hug as she kisses him on the forehead. Her top three points are:

“1. If he sincerely apologizes, stop bringing it up. 2. Ladies, our tone and tongue can be our biggest downfall. Stop the low blows and filthy language in communication with your partner. 3. Focus on the 80% you have rather than the 20% you’re not getting.”

Shaeeda also reminded viewers that no relationship is perfect. She expanded a bit in the caption, admitting that she’s “still learning” about being a good wife herself.

“Maaan this thing called LOVE is not all rainbows and butterflies. I had a fairytale perception on love. Love/relationship is a lot of work! It’s not always going to be easy!” she wrote. “You will make mistakes, so will your partner. But when you both identify your flaws and communicate in a civil manner to change, then that’s the best way to move forward.”

In the comments, many fans showed support for the controversial couple and shared their own marriage tips. One fan said these tips should also apply to the husband, and Shaeeda replied, “You right!”

’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ shows Shaeeda working on her relationship with Bilal’s ex-wife

Bilal and Shaeeda appeared in the first episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, which aired on Sunday, Aug. 28. The couple met with Bilal’s ex-wife, Shahidah, to hopefully improve their relationship.

Shaeeda and Shahidah had a tense moment during the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Tell-All, and they were on rocky terms afterward. However, Shaeeda told Entertainment Tonight that they’re working on being “cordial.”

“For the sake of the children, you have to be cordial because sometimes the bigger picture is your focus on your children,” Shaeeda says. “So, despite if you’re feeling some type of way, try to put your differences aside just to be cordial with the person, which I have been doing.”

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

