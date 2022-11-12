‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Spoilers: Are Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem in the US Together?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are on the brink of a divorce. However, they made amends because a 90 Day Fiancé fan spotted Michael shopping with his wife, Angela. Are they in the United States? Here’s what we know.

Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem, ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 7 | TLC

Angela thinks Michael is a ‘lying scammer’ and demands a divorce

On the November 6 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela flew to Nigeria to insist that Michael delete his personal Instagram account. After saying he would to appease her, they spend the night together. But when Angela finds out Michael was lying about deleting the social media account, she freaks out on him.

Angela becomes verbally abusive and physically threatening to Michael, warning him that if he doesn’t fulfill his promise to delete his Instagram, she will divorce him. Michael isn’t willing to comply with her demands. He is convinced even if he does delete the account. There will still be issues between them. At the end of the episode, Angela calls Michael a “lying scammer” and tells him she will divorce him.

Angela and Michael were spotted shopping together

On November 11, a 90 Day Fiancé fan spotted Angela and Michael together in a grocery store. The fan who posted the photo commented, “Lmao I can’t believe I was star struck.” Check out the image below (via Reddit):

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 couple looks surprisingly happy together, considering they’ve been on the brink of divorce for many years. Angela smiles and waves at the camera, and Michael looks at the camera as he’s pushing a grocery cart.

Are Angela and Michael in the United States?

It’s been years since Angela and Michael have been waiting for his spousal visa to be approved by the US government. The delay in the visa is primarily due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The photo convinced some fans that it was proof that Michael was finally in the US with Angela. However, other fans pointed out that it was, in fact, still in Nigeria.

One Reddit user commented on the brand of the diapers seen in the background of the photo. “Molfix is an African diaper brand,” they wrote. Another fan commented, “They are not in the states. Not only the L on the one box of cereal like you stated but also the 700g on the top shelf of cereal.”

While there have been rumors that Michael was spotted at an airport in the US, there is no proof that this is true. It appears that the couple is still together, surprisingly, but still in Nigeria.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 airs Sunday at 8 pm EST on TLC and discovery+.

