‘90 Day Fiancé’: Kobe Posts a Heartfelt Instagram Post to Emily’s Dad — ‘Thank You for All of the Love You Showed Me’

90 Day Fiancé star Kobe Blaisé went to Instagram to show his appreciation for his new father-in-law. He penned a heartfelt Instagram post about Emily Bieberly’s father, David Bieberly. He wrote about how grateful he is for him, “Thank you for all of the love you showed me.”

David Bieberly and Kobe Blaisé, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Kobe and Emily’s dad have a heart-to-heart

On the August 7 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, it’s finally his wedding day to Emily. Before Kobe meets his bride at the altar, he has a heart-to-heart with her father. In the emotional scene, David reveals that Kobe had asked for his blessing to marry Emily in a letter while he was still living in Xi’an, China, with Emily.

David hands Kobe a gift he takes in his hands, which remains hidden from the cameras. Emily’s father tells Kobe, “It’s your job now. That’s for you, Emily, and Koban. You take charge, got to head them in the right direction.” Check out the 90 Day Fiancé clip below:

Whatever the gift David handed Kobe, it’s clear it was something close to David’s heart. Kobe and David embrace. Emily’s dad tells him, “I love you like a son.”

At this moment, Kobe feels guilty about keeping Emily’s secret that she’s pregnant again from David. While he doesn’t tell him during this heartfelt scene, he urges Emily to come clean to her parents after the wedding out of respect for them.

Kobe expresses his gratitude for Emily’s dad

After the episode, Kobe goes to Instagram to express his gratitude for his father-in-law. He writes, “I just wanna say thank you for letting me into your home even though you didn’t know who I was.”

The post continues, “Thank you for believing that love can make a man travel the world just to be with that one person who make him happy, thank you for looking at me as a part of your family, thank you for all the love you showed me and above all I just want to say thank you for the endless support you always provide for us even though we break the one and only rule you gave us.” Check out the full Instagram post below:

Kobe writes about how much of a “burden” his relationship with Emily must have been on David. He wrote, “You’ve been the the [sic] backbone ever since I moved to the US. You are a clear example of what a father in law should be and I’m so happy I’m looking up to you.”

He concludes, “You’ve inspired me in so many ways that I lack words to express how I feel, I just want to let you know I love you you [sic] from the bottom of my heart and that you’ll never regret having me as part of your family.”

Kobe and Emily are married

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans were shocked to see that Emily and Kobe managed to get married after their tumultuous 90 days. With the pressure to move out of Emily’s parents looming over their heads, the 90 Day Fiancé couple found out they were expecting their second child. Of course, getting pregnant was the one rule that Emily’s father had enforced during their stay in his home.

While there were times that Kobe considered going back home, his love for Koban and Emily was stronger. With the support of Emily’s parents, Cameroon-born Kobe was able to adjust to life in Salina, Kansas. Since they married before the end of their 90 days, Kobe can stay with his wife and children in the United States indefinitely.

While Kobe and Emily’s wedding was heartwarming, Kobe and David’s moment before the ceremony had the audience in tears. One of the most unexpected and lovely relationships to come from season 9.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and to stream on discovery+.

