‘90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3: Who Is Lidia Jimeno’s Bodybuilder Boyfriend Scott Wern?

Joining 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3 is The Family Chantel villain, Lidia Jimeno. She’s gone from meddling in her son, Pedro Jimeno’s marriage to Chantel Everett, to finding her own love. Here’s everything we know about Lidia’s boyfriend, Scott Wern.

Scott and Lidia, ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3 | TLC

Who is Lidia’s boyfriend, Scott Wern?

Lidia, a 56-year-old lawyer from the Dominican Republic, has been in a long-distance online relationship with an American man named Scott. He is 51 years old and hails from Florida.

Scott is on Instagram at @scott_wern_sr . According to his bio, he’s a “Registered Respiratory Therapist,” a “high school and competitive soccer coach,” and a personal trainer.

His Instagram boasts photos of his children and many grandchildren, his dog Ali, and photos of him doing body building. By all appearances, he seems like a perfect man for Lidia.

Lidia and Scott have communication problems

Spanish is Lidia’s first language, and she can barely speak English, so since Scott cannot speak Spanish, the couple must rely on a translator device to communicate. The language barrier seems to be major issue in their relationship.

Lidia Jimeno, ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3 | TLC

In the teaser for 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3 (via E! Online), Lidia and Scott are finally together in person. “We can’t communicate; we have to rely on a translator,” a frustrated Scott told Lidia.

Lidia’s daughter, Nicole Jimeno, jumps to her mom’s defense. “When you come here, you know she can not speak English. And now, you want to feel her like a clown [sic],” Nicole said to Scott. In another scene, Nicole calls Scott “a liar.”

Lidia tells Scott to “go,” and then she goes and lies in the crashing waves on the beach. “My mom just wants love,” Nicole says with tears in her eyes.

Inside Lidia’s relationship with Pedro and Nicole’s father

In the Love in Paradise Season 3 trailer, Lidia reveals that Scott is her first relationship with Pedro and Nicole’s father. “I’m a 56-year-old woman who’s only had one relationship. I hope Scott is worthy. Because I didn’t wait 12 years of my life for a tiny thing,” she joked.

As documented in The Family Chantel Season 3, Lidia revealed that she was with her children’s father, knowing that he had another wife and children.

Since she was technically a lover, Nicole and Pedro never knew their father, as he had to sneak behind his wife’s back and would only come to visit Lidia at night. Then suddenly, she decided their relationship was over.

“I remember that their father went back to his wife, and I didn’t want to live a life like that of a life of loneliness, right? Then I made the decision to tell him that I did not want to continue like this,” Lidia said on The Family Chantel.

All drama and past relationship chaos aside, Love in Paradise viewers are set to see a different side of Lidia.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise premieres April 17 at 8 pm on TLC and to stream on discovery+.