’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’: Nearly All of the Season 3 Couples Have Major Age Differences

There’s an understated theme to the latest entry in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The series revels in controversy by its very nature, of course. That premise — couples with a 90-day window to get married to a U.S. citizen on a temporary visa — makes for addictive reality TV.

On the spinoff Love in Paradise, the latest season sticks to the usual format. The twist is in the common thread shared by nearly every couple on Season 3 of the reality dating series. This colorful cast may seem extremely different from one another at first glance. But they just might have some experiences in common. Here are all of the age differences of the Season 3 cast:

Five new couples join ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ for Season 3

Viewers will meet five new couples in Season 3 of Love in Paradise, as Us Magazine reports:

The only couple of the same age, Juan and Jessica are both 29. They met on a cruise ship and instantly fell in love. Now, they’re freshly engaged, and Jessica is pregnant with their child. But she has another two kids of her own who she is raising while pregnant. Juan is about to spend six months bartending in paradise while she stays home. Age difference: Less than a year.

Everton, 48, is a Jamaican national who has been in a long-distance relationship with Texas-based 38-year-old Jordan for 12 years. They’re finally moving past the remote romance but might not find what they expected. Everton is mishandling some of Jordan’s funds, and another woman might be involved. Age difference: 10 years.

Lidia, 51, is a Dominican who has spent a year dating a 56-year-old American, Scott. They’ve only known each other through the Internet. So, while they have a comfortable rapport, things are about to get much more serious. Additionally, Scott has a former lover who might get in between the happy couple. Age difference: five years.

April is a 38-year-old doctor with her life firmly in order. She’s an American who makes a point of visiting her personal trainer boyfriend as often as possible. The 26-year-old Dominican is struggling with issues related to their age gap, and April’s ex is still a major part of her business. Age difference: 12 years.

Matthew is a 36-year-old Texan who works fast. After only 10 days of dating, he popped the question to 27-year-old Brazilian Ana. They both feel like they were meant for each other. But as the days go by, they find major cultural and religious divides that could end their engagement for good. Age difference: 9 years.

One Season 2 ‘Love in Paradise’ couple is returning for Season 3

This season’s theme could very well be age gaps. Most of these couples have a notable gulf between their ages, which adds to the conflict the series thrives on. Compared to previous seasons, this could make for some interesting recurring themes across these otherwise very different sets of couples.

It’s an interesting context for Carlos and VaLentine to return in. So few couples truly survive long-term after reality TV romances. And 90 Day shows select for couples with more pressures and difficulties dragging down their romances compared to similar shows.

Carlos, 29, is a Colombian. He is much younger than his 47-year-old partner VaLentine from California, as TV Insider reports. Their 18-year age gap caused some friction in Season 2. Now they’ll find themselves on a show with several other couples dealing with the same issue.

Their marriage seemed like it might not ever come to be. But this season finds them with their wedding scheduled once more. They’re both very high-energy people, who tend to have explosive verbal fights. Are more temporary breakups — or a final split — in their future?