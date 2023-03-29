‘90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3: Lidia Jimeno Joins the Cast With These 5 New Couples

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is back for season 3 with all new couples looking to make their vacation romance last. Joining the cast is The Family Chantel villain, Lidia Jimeno, who will show a different side of herself with her new beau, Scott. Along with Lidia, five other couples will be joining season 3. Let’s meet the cast!

Lidia Jimeno, ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3 | TLC

Lidia and Scott

90 Day Fiancé villain, Lidia Jimeno, known for meddling in her son’s marriage to Chantel Everett, is now looking for love. The 56-year-old lawyer from the Dominican Republic has been in a long-distance online relationship with 51-year-old Florida native Scott.

Scott and Lidia, ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3 | TLC

In the teaser for 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 3 (via E! Online), Lidia and Scott meet for the first time. The language barrier seems to get in the way as they rely on a translator device for communication. Lidia’s daughter, Nicole, is upset with Scott for being critical of her mom and making her “feel like a clown.”

Everton and Jordan

38-year-old Jordan leaves her life in Texas behind to join her 48-year-old boyfriend, Everton, in his home country of Jamaica after a long-distance relationship. Jordon and Everton’s idyllic romance is threatened when money and trust issues creep in.

Jordan and Everton, ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3 | TLC

In the teaser, Jordon accuses Everton of taking money from her and “giving it to another woman.” He admits that he has been doing that, but only “small amounts,” which leads Jordon to question her entire relationship.

VaLentine and Carlos

Love in Paradise Season 2 couple, VaLentine and Carlos, return for another season as they prepare for their wedding. 47-year-old VaLentine is ready to marry his 29-year-old partner, Carlos.

VaLentine and Carlos, ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3 | TLC

However, the couple’s plans are threatened when VaLentine accuses Carlos of “emotionally cheating” on him with a woman after Carlos comes out as bisexual. Carlos denies the cheating allegations and says, “nothing is going on.”

Juan and Jessica

29-year-old Wyoming native Jessica met “the most beautiful man,” 29-year-old Juan, on a Caribbean cruise. “Everywhere I go to see Juan is in paradise. Now things are about to get really real,” Jessica said. The engaged couple is expecting their first child together and can’t wait to get married and start their lives together.

Jessica and Juan, ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3 | TLC

In Love in Paradise Season 3, Jessica has to prepare for the new baby and care for her other two sons alone while Juan is away bartending in paradise for six months.

April and Valentine

April, a 38-year-old doctor fell in love with a 26-year-old personal trainer in the Dominican Republic. Despite the 14-year age gap between April and Valentine, she’s ready to give their relationship a chance.

April and Valentine, ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3 | TLC

However, when Valentine gets involved in April’s business, their relationship becomes more complicated than a vacation fling.

Matthew and Ana

27-year-old Ana and 36-year-old Matthew met on a dating app and got engaged just 10 days after meeting for the first time. Soon after their engagement, their religious and cultural difference caused stumbling blocks in their relationship.

Matthew and Ana, ’90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise’ Season 3 | TLC

But their connection is threatened when Matthew’s insecurities start bubbling to the surface. Seem like the couples are already having some trouble in paradise.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise premieres April 17 at 8 pm on TLC and to stream on discovery+.