‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed Claims Yve Was Having an Affair With a Man Named Mike

Yvette ‘Yve’ Arellano from 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 was arrested on domestic abuse charges during a fight with her husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed, after finding out about his secret girlfriend. In Mohamed’s statement to the police, he alleges that Yve was also cheating. Here’s what we know about the alleged affair.

Yve and Mohamed, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Mohamed admits to cheating on Yve on ’90 Day Fiancé’

On the August 21 episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Yve and Mohamed gave an update on their marriage shortly after filming the tell-all. In the clip, Yve has just discovered her husband’s affair with a woman named Andrea. Yve says in the clip, “It’s very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening.”

Mohamed tells the cameras, “I met a girl online. She was very nice. I thought we were friends. I was speaking to his woman for, I think, two months, and then things started to get bigger.”

Yve found out one day when she looked at Mohamed’s phone and found proof of the affair in photos, phone calls, and text messages. However, Mohamed claimed that he cut it off with Andrea and promised his wife that nothing like this would happen again.

Yve is arrested after allegedly attacking Mohamed

On August 15, police were called because of a domestic dispute in the 90 Day Fiancé couple’s Albuquerque home. Mohamed claimed that Yve attacked him after finding out about Andrea.

The police report (via InTouch), written by Officer Jasmin Romero, sheds light on the situation. “Yvette had found out about Andrea and confronted him about it and said she was angry and tried fighting him for his phone,” Romero wrote.

“Yvette tried to grab the phone from him, and he fell onto the floor. He said she sat on top of him and put her knee to his throat to try and force him to release the phone. He was able to get out from under her and said he did not physically hurt her while getting away,” the responding officer wrote.

Officer Romero also noted in the report that she did “not observe any injuries on either party.” Despite this, Yve was arrested and charged with one count of battery against a household member and one count of assault against a household member. Yve is scheduled to appear in court for a bond arraignment on Tuesday, September 6.

Mohamed accuses Yve of cheating

Another shocking bit of information gathered from the police report is that Mohamed accused Yve of cheating on him. The officer wrote, “He did show me pictures of text messages from an Apple watch which he said was hers, and there were text messages between her and a guy named Mike.”

Romero recalled Yve’s report, “She also stated Mohamed accused of her cheating with a guy named Mike and sending pictures to him the evening of August 13.”

The alleged affair between Yve and this mystery man named Mike has yet to be confirmed nor denied by Yve. However, in the report, Yve alleged that Mohamed wasn’t just talking to Andrea but to another woman as well.

Romero wrote of Yve’s account: “She had been publicly humiliated by the female Andrea and another female from Minnesota with whom Mohamed has engaged in an affair. Due to his infidelity and her stress regarding the loss of a friend, she said she has been worried Mohamed would try to get her in trouble.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiancé’: Yve Hires an ‘All-Woman Dream Team’ To Fight Mohamed’s ‘False Allegations’ and Domestic Abuse Charges