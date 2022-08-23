‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed’s Leaked Recording of Yve Allegedly Shows Proof of an Abusive Marriage

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 cast member Mohamed Abdelhamed recorded a moment of his marriage with his wife, Yvette ‘Yve’ Arellano, allegedly proving she abused him.

After police arrived at her New Mexico home, they arrested 48-year-old Yve on suspicion of domestic abuse. The recording, which 25-year-old Mohamed could use against Yve in court, gives 90 Day Fiancé fans a rare glimpse inside their toxic marriage.

Yve and Mohamed, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Mohamed accuses Yve of domestic abuse

As revealed in a clip after part 2 of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 tell-all, Mohamed admitted to cheating on his Yve with a woman named Andrea. The affair happened just months after their wedding on Jan. 8, 2022. According to Andrea, the affair had been going on weeks before the tell-all was filmed in mid-June.

Police were called to the couple’s home on Aug. 15 for a domestic dispute. Mohamed claims that Yve attacked him and tried to get his phone out of his hands while in her Albuquerque home.

The police report (via InTouch), written by Officer Jasmin Romero, gives both Mohamed’s and Yve’s perspectives on the fateful moment she found out about his affair. The report said, “Yvette had found out about Andrea and confronted him about it and said she was angry and tried fighting him for his phone.”

Romero wrote, “Yvette tried to grab the phone from him, and he fell onto the floor. He said she sat on top of him and put her knee to his throat to try and force him to release the phone. He was able to get out from under her and said he did not physically hurt her while getting away.”

Despite the police being called to the 90 Day Fiancé couple’s home multiple times, Officer Romero said she did “not observe any injuries on either party.”

The police report mentions 1 of Mohamed’s recordings of Yve

In the police report, officer Romero recounted Mohamed’s account of his marriage to Yve: “Throughout the relationship, he said he has endured emotional and physical abuse from Yvette. He said when she drinks, she becomes very violent and angry.”

Officer Romero reported, “He said he has not called the police during their argument because he is afraid. He does not want to get in trouble for asking for help.”

Mohamed had played the police an audio recording he took of Yve. Officer Romero recounted the recording. She wrote, “He played an audio recording from July 21, 2022, and Yvette is yelling at him, telling him she needs help with dishes, the laundry, and other things in the house. I can hear Mohamed yelling in the background, telling Yvette not to hit him again.”

Mohamed’s recording of Yve is leaked on the internet

On Aug. 23, Mohamed’s recording of his argument with Yve that he showed to the police was leaked on the internet. 90 Day Fiancé blogger @90daythemelanatedway posed the recording on Instagram. It starts with Yve asking Mohamed for help. Listen to the full recording below:

A calm Mohamed recording a hysterical Yve as she tries to get him to stay home and help her instead of going out to dinner with his friends. Mohamed argues that he does help with chores and even helps care for her 12-year-old special needs son, Theran, while she’s at work.

The fight escalates to the point of Yve getting violent with Mohamed. He is heard telling her on the recording, “If you touch me again, it’s not going to be OK, OK?” She replies, “Well, why can’t you just stay? I told you I need your help.” The recording was meant to support the allegations that Yve was abusive to Mohamed during their marriage.

Yve and Mohamed’s marriage is officially over. She is currently in custody and facing domestic abuse charges. She is set to appear in court for a bond arraignment scheduled on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

