‘90 Day Fiancé’: Mohamed Threatens To Leave Yve for a New Green Card Sponsor

In 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, Mohamed Abdelhamed, 25, threatens to leave his fiancé, Yvette ‘Yve’ Arellano, 48, if she doesn’t do his Green Card paperwork. In a heated argument, Mohamed threatens to find a new Green Card sponsor if she keeps delaying the wedding before threatening to return to Egypt.

Mohamed Abdelhamed and Yvette ‘Yve’ Arellano, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9 | TLC

Yve wants her dream fairytale wedding

Earlier in the season, Yve tells Mohamed that she has to postpone the wedding a few more weeks due to the venue falling through. A frustrated Mohamed tells her this means delaying his Green Card approval, slowing down the entire process to see his family.

In the July 10 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Yve and Mohamed go wedding venue shopping. Yve has waited her entire life to get married to her prince charming and wants a dream fairytale wedding to go along with it.

Meanwhile, Mohamed doesn’t care about a big wedding. He is pushing for a courthouse wedding or, better yet, a ceremonial one in a mosque. Yve told him, “I don’t wanna go to the courthouse.” She tells him, “That’s not special to me. I wanna have a wedding.” He tells her, “This is stuff I don’t care about it.”

With 44 days left on their 90-day K-1 visa, Mohamed sends Yve some messages about speeding up the immigration process. He writes: “So I think if you are so busy to do your paperwork for me maybe we can find another sponsor because this time is from my life!!” The second message reads: “I need to be able to work and having a normal life in this country.”

Mohamed says to the cameras, “It’s gonna be two months since I arrived to US. And I’m tired of waiting to get my papers done. I don’t think Yve understand what I’m feeling about my situation right now. I can’t be independent anymore. [sic]“

Yve walks into the room, asking Mohamed, “Babe, why are you sending me this? You’re saying if I don’t get the paperwork done, you’re going to get like another sponsor or something?” She tells him, “You can’t do that, babe. I’m the sponsor. I’m your petitioner. You can’t just come to this country and get another sponsor. We have to get married first before the paperwork can even be turned in.”

As 90 Day Fiancé fans know, a foreigner on a K-1 visa cannot leave the US while on the 90-day visa. Mohamed has to wait to get approved for a Green Card before returning to Egypt to visit his family.

Mohamed says he would like to go back to Egypt

After Mohamed threatens to get a new Green Card sponsor, Yve begins questioning her fiancé’s intentions. She tells the cameras that she feels “replaceable” to Mohamed. She says, “It’s very hurtful. He’s putting doubts in my head.”

Mohamed comes into the bedroom where Yve is, telling her, “So I think, Yve, this sponsor thing. I’m just trying to help this situation.” He continues, “You don’t know the immigration laws. The sponsor has nothing to do with the person who’s responsible.” A sad Yve tells him that he’s wrong about the immigration process and that his messages made her feel bad.

Mohamed tells his fiancé, “Look, Yve, I have dreams and goals.” She interrupts, “I have dreams of a big wedding.” He replies, “That’s your dream. I have another dreams. If I’m not allowed to work in this country, I will go back to Egypt. [sic].”

A tearful Yve tells him, “Then go.” He calmly replies, “Alright. Get my ticket, please.” Yve tells Mohamed that if he leaves, their relationship will be over. He tells her, “I don’t care. That’s your decision.”

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC and to stream on discovery+.

