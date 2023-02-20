‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: 3 Biggest Red Flags in Nicole and Mahmoud’s Relationship

When 38-year-old California-native, Nicole, went on a spiritual tour of Egypt, her life changed forever. Now she’s married to 30-year-old Mahmoud and planning to go back to Egypt to be with him. Now the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 couple are trying to make their marriage work. Here are 3 of the biggest red flags in their relationship so far.

Nicole and Mahmoud, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Nicole and Mahmoud have a ‘weird’ wedding day

Just a few hours before her return flight to her home in LA, California, Nicole met Mahmoud. After only spending a few hours together, Mahmoud asked Nicole to marry him.

Nicole and Mahmoud, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

During Nicole’s second trip to Egypt to be with Mahmoud and get married. However, since Nicole knew that her family wouldn’t accept the marriage, she decided to keep the entire affair a secret.

The two got married at the justice department. Then they got married in an Islamic ceremony. To do that, they ended up crashing another couple’s wedding. “It was so weird,” Nicole said. Since that wedding didn’t feel like a real wedding to Nicole, the 90 Day Fiancé couple plans for a more traditional American wedding ceremony in the future.

Mahmoud controls how Nicole dresses

Nicole didn’t realize that marrying Mahmoud and being a devout Muslim living in Egypt would be such a far cry, culturally, from her life in LA. However, she soon realized after two months in Egypt as Mahmoud’s wife that she couldn’t do it anymore. She left and went back to America and planned to divorce Mahmoud.

Even while in LA, the majority of Mahmoud and Nicole’s fights stem from what clothing she wears. As a fashion school graduate, Nicole’s identity is expressed through her clothing style. Nicole told her parents that regardless of how much Mahmoud wants it, she will “never, ever” put a scarf on her head again to cover up her hair.

“I am willing to make sacrifices for Mahmoud, but I know for sure that I can’t change who I am to be with him,” Nicole said to the cameras.

Nicole regrets converting to Islam so quickly

On the Feb. 19 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Nicole reveals to her parents that she converted to Islam for her husband. She says she converted two days before marrying Mahmoud, not because she had to but because she wanted to.

She thought that sake of their future children, she and Mahmoud should be on the same page about faith.

However, she soon realized there was much more to Islam than she initially thought. “I wish I had slowed down and taken some time.”

Nicole learned about the commands she’d have to abide by as a Muslim. “Things like the five prayers and the five washes every single day. Every moment of your life is being Muslim,” she said.

“I’m definitely suffering the consequences of that decision,” she said. She doesn’t feel the need to adhere to the dietary restrictions or cover her hair as expected from a practicing Muslim woman. Now that she’s back in the United States, she’s having an identity crisis regarding her religious beliefs.

It will be interesting to see if the second time is a charm for Nicole now that she’s moving to Egypt. Will Nicole and Mahmoud overcome their differences and salvage their marriage? Fans will have to tune in for the rest of the season to find out.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.