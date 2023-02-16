’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: Why Daniele Should’ve Waited 1 More Year to Move to the Dominican Republic for Yohan

Season 4 of 90-Day Fiancé: The Other Way premiered in January 2023, and there’s already been so much drama. One of the couples on the show began their journey on another installment of the TLC franchise, and their reverse journey on The Other Way may not be going so well.

Daniele intends to move to the Dominican Republic to be with Yohan. Fans think she should’ve waited one more year to move, and they have a logical reason.

Daniele and Yohan first appeared on TLC’s ‘Love in Paradise’

90-Day Fiancé fans first met Daniele and Yohan on the second season of TLC‘s 90-Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. The two met at a hotel lobby in the Dominican Republic where Yohan lives, and Daniele vacationed. The pair became friends after their meet-cute. Although they knew their relationship wouldn’t be easy, they decided to give it a go.

After her vacation, Daniele decided to return to the DR, where her fitness instructor boyfriend popped the question. Daniele and Yohan have faced several obstacles, from language barriers to cultural differences, but their biggest problem is their inability to agree on where to live.

Daniele insists on relocating permanently to the DR, while Yohan wants to move to the U.S. to earn more and send more money back home to his family. Yohan’s persistence has raised Daniele’s suspicions of his intentions, as she feels he is only using her to get what he wants. Despite all these issues, Daniele and Yohan got married and are planning their lives together.

Daniele’s friends think her move to the Dominican Republic is a bad idea

In The Other Way’s Season 4 premiere, Daniele proves she isn’t getting swayed on her decision to move to the Dominican Republic. Daniele told her friends in the episode that she will be moving to the DR permanently because the cost of living in the U.S. is too high. It’s easy to see why Daniele is hasty about leaving the U.S. because, according to Starcasm, the reality star filed for bankruptcy and is heavily in debt.

When the season premiered, Daniele hadn’t been completely upfront with her friends, and they were “nervous” and “skeptical” about her desire to uproot her life so suddenly. Daniele has been a teacher for years, and since she is almost retiring, she is due for a pension.

While it is true the cost of living is currently at its highest, Daniele’s decision to move away a year before her teacher’s pension kicks in isn’t wise on her end. She’ll miss out on $15,000 a year, which could help her out in the future especially now that she’s in crippling debt.

’90-Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ fans don’t understand Daniele’s desire to leave her stable life

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Daniele and Yohan | 90 Day Fiancé via Youtube

Daniele’s friends aren’t the only ones struggling to understand why she’s rushing to leave. Some 90-Day Fiancé fans on Reddit wondered why she couldn’t pause on the move to a different country and instead find employment in a different state.

One fan posted on the platform asking why Daniele couldn’t move to “sunnier and less expensive Florida” if she badly wanted a beachy environment that would allow her to “eat mangoes” and teach yoga on the beach.

The commenter reasoned that since Daniele is a teacher and part-time yoga instructor, she could easily find employment anywhere in the U.S. Some fans on the thread assumed Daniele wanted to move to prevent Yohan from leaving her once he gets to the U.S.

Others thought she was “immature with financial decisions” as she is willing to leave hundreds of thousands of money on the table over time for a pipe dream. Fans couldn’t understand why Daniele couldn’t wait one more year, as $15k could go a lot further in the Dominican Republic if expenses and money were her biggest concerns.