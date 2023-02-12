‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: What Does Daniele Gates Do for Work?

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 2 alum Daniele Gates is back to continue her story on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4. What does Daniele do for work? Here’s what we know about the woman whose plan to have enough money to stay in the Dominican Republic is to “manifest it.”

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers regarding Daniele’s storyline of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4.

Daniele Gates, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | discovery+

Daniele and Yohan’s journey on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4

While on a solo trip to the Dominican Republic, Daniele met her future husband, Yohan Geronimo, in the lobby of her hotel. The petite single mom knew she had found her husband when she first laid eyes on the hunky 6’7″ fitness instructor. Despite the language barrier and 2-foot height difference, their connection was too strong to deny.

They knew their relationship would be complicated due to Daniele having a completely different life back home in New York City. Upon returning home for a few weeks, Daniele ended up back in in the Dominican Republic, where Yohan proposed to her.

Yohan, who is from the Dominican Republic, wants to move to New York City to be with Daniele, hoping to make more money to provide for his family. The more Yohan intends to move to the US, the more suspicious Daniele becomes of his intentions. Despite this, Daniele moves to the Dominican Republic, where she wants to establish their new life together.

Daniele was working as a history teacher

At the beginning of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, Daniele is living in the Big Apple. The 42-year-old high school history teacher has lived in New York City for 15 years. Her side hustle is running a yoga and wellness business.

Before moving to the Dominican Republic to be with Yohan, she must finish the school year. When her friends asked her what she planned to do while in the Dominican Republic, she said she’d “eat mangos” and “manifest” money. She plans to move there, teach yoga on the beach, and do online Zoom classes for her clients in New York City.

What does Daniele do for work now?

While Danielle was looking forward to slowing down in the Dominican Republic with Yohan, the couple is now living in New York City. Daniele is on Instagram under the username @liveyinsa, where she promotes her business to her 11,000 followers.

The self-proclaimed healer runs a retreat where she, along with other healers, teaches people how to heal trauma and “energetic imbalances” through chakra work. It’s unclear if she’s still working as an educator on not while living in New York City.

Fans will have to keep watching 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 to find out what happens next with Daniele and Yohan that led them to live in New York City.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.