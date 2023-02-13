‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: What Does Kris Foster Do for Work?

Kris Foster is one of the newest cast members joining 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 on TLC. Here’s what we know about the eccentric 40-year-old and what she does for work.

Kris, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Who is Kris Foster?

Kris is a mom of two from Haleyville, Alabama. She has been married twice, both of which were short marriages to men. She knew she was bisexual her whole life, but being from a small town, she never felt free to explore her sexuality. Kris would sneak off to Birmingham, where she began experimenting with women but never had public relationships with them.

Having raised her children as a single mom since she was 16 years old, Kris is finally ready to have an adventure. She is prepared to be open about her bisexuality and date a woman for the first time.

Kris has also been diagnosed with narcolepsy. She’s lived with the sleep disorder for years, which leads to sleeping spells at any time of day or night. “Every day it’s a battle,” she said.

Kris and Jeymi’s journey on ’90 Day Fiancé” The Other Way’ Season 4

The single mom went on a journey to find love after both of her children graduated from high school. She stumbled upon a dating website where she met Venezualian Jeymi from Bogota, Colombia.

This is both Kris and Jeymi’s first time in a serious relationship with another woman. After a year of an exclusively online long-distance relationship, Kris is moving to Bogata to be with her fiancée, Jeymi, and meet her for the first time in person.

They plan to get married just nine days after landing in Colombia. They wanted to get married as soon as possible, and isn’t nervous about marrying her.

What does Kris do for work?

Kris revealed on the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 that she worked as a manager of a “large shipping company” until recently. She also worked security for a school. “To go from two jobs to no jobs, it’s absolutely terrifying,” she said about her move to Colombia.

Two years after Kris bought her dream home, it burnt to the ground. Now the Alabama native is trying to restore what is left of the house to rent out as extra income. She has slowly started fixing up the house, room by room.

Kris and Jeymi, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star also owns the house next door, which she plans to sell before moving to Colombia. “I’m currently selling it on a rent-to-own basis,” she said. “That way I know that my rent is gonna be paid over there. I won’t have to worry about it,” she explained.

Kris plans to get a job while in Colombia, but to start out with, she will have to live off the income from selling her house. Currently, there’s no information about what Kris is doing for work in 2023 based on her Instagram account. Fans will have to tune in to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 to find out more.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.