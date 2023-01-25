‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: Where To Follow the 6 New Couples on Instagram

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 will feature six new couples. In preparation for the upcoming season premieres, here’s a list are the new cast members’ Instagram usernames and what kind of content to expect from these 90 Day Fiancé stars online.

Nicole and Mahmoud, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Daniele and Yohan

The 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 2 alum, Yohan, is active on Instagram under the handle @yohangeronimo. He shares fitness videos and cute couple photos with his fiancée, Daniele, with his 4,000 followers.

Daniele and Yohan, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 kicks off with Daniele moving from New York to the Dominican Republic to be with him. Meanwhile, Daniele can be found on Instagram under the username @liveyinsa. The self-proclaimed healer, retreat leader, and educator boasts over 11,000 followers, where she posts about wellness and nutrition.

Jen and Rishi

Rishi is on Instagram under the username @rishisinghdhakar. As a model, influencer, and personal trainer, he already has over 24,000 followers. The India native’s Instagram bio boasts he’s also a certified nutritionist, company secretary, and lawyer.

Jen and Rishi, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

Meanwhile, Jen is on Instagram with only a few hundred followers under the new account @jen_90day. Her feed comprises mainly promo clips for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 and some moments from her daily life in California.

Kris and Jeymi

Kris’s Instagram account, @crazykboog1, shows her life in Alabama, from riding Harleys to playing with her dogs. She is joining season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way to give up rural living for city living in Colombia for love.

Kris and Jeymi, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

She’s going to meet her Colombian girlfriend, Jeymi. She is on Instagram under @jeyminoguera. Her grid consists of many smiling selfies, nights out with friends, and her dog, Zoe.

Gabe and Isabel

Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Paboga’s Instagram feed is all about fitness, fun, and family. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 star already has 14,000 followers because of his brand-building for his company that offers specialty underwear company for transgender men called GMPwea. Gabe’s Instagram username is @paboga1.

Gabriel and Isabel, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

Meanwhile, Isabel Posada’s Instagram is brand-new and seems to have been created to connect with fans for her 90 Day Fiancé debut. Isabel’s new Instagram account is @isabel1pos.

Nicole and Mahmoud

Neither Nicole nor Mahmoud’s Instagram accounts have been revealed yet. Fans will have to find out more about this couple on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4. On the final day of Nicole’s spiritual tour of Egypt, the California native fell in love with Mahmoud.

Nicole and Mahmoud, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

After a whirlwind romance, Nicole returns home, engaged. Just three weeks later, Nicole returns to Egypt to get married to Mahmoud. This couple soon realizes that some cultural differences may be too significant to overcome.

Debbie and Oussama

There is a 43-year age gap between Georgia peach, Debbie, and her Moroccan partner, Oussama. Unfortunately, neither of them has an Instagram account. Fans will have to learn more about this couple when the new season airs.



Debbie and Oussama, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

90 Day Fiancé fans are excited about this new season with all new couples. It will be interesting to see if any of these couples will make it in the end.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 premieres Sunday, January 29 at 8 pm ET on TLC.