‘90 Day Fiancé’: Pedro Jimeno Files for Divorce from Chantel Everett

90 Day Fiancé star Pedro Jimeno is reportedly headed to divorce court. The reality TV star and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Chantel Everett are planning to cut ties, reports TMZ.

Why are Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett getting divorced?

Pedro Jimeno on ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC/YouTube

What caused Jimeno and Everett to divorce? According to reports, Jimeno says Everett withdrew money from their joint bank account so that she could get back at him.

TMZ got their hands on court documents showing that Jimeno initially filed for divorce in May. The paperwork also reportedly shows the couple separated one month before the divorce filing. Jimeno claims Everett withdrew $275,000 from their joint business account just a few days before their separation.

Chantel Everett said her marriage was a ‘scam’

When a couple gets married, you would think they would express loving feelings and say how they want to be together forever. However, Everett once said her marriage to Jimeno was a “scam.”

Everett’s family hasn’t been a fan of Jimeno. At one time, they accused him of being with Everett so that he could profit financially. Everett later had her own suspicions about Jimeno’s intentions.

Everett and Jimeno’s families have had many clashes (some of those clashes even became physical altercations). One time, Everett’s family expressed feeling disrespected after they were served chicken feet during a trip to visit Jimeno’s family in the Dominican Republic. His family later admitted they don’t usually eat chicken feet.

Everett’s family also had suspicions about Jimeno when it came to his reasons for being in a relationship. They believed he was just out to get a green card and that true love wasn’t his motive.

There was also the time when Jimeno’s sister encouraged him to dance with another woman. The sister then showed the video to Everett, possibly hoping she would get upset. Everett wasn’t comfortable during her Dominican Republic trip. When Jimeno stayed with his family, they didn’t seem happy to see Everett. She decided to stay in a hotel instead.

Expensive celebrity divorces

Celebrity divorces aren’t uncommon. They often make headlines because of the big bucks involved in the settlements. Some of the most expensive celebrity divorces include the divorces of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore, and Rupert and Anna Murdoch.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his second wife, Anna, divorced after 32 years of marriage. Following the 1999 split, Anna received $1.7 billion, including $110 million in cash.

RELATED: ‘90 Day Fiancé’: Big Ed Is Determined to Find Love